Rich Franklin Embodied The "We Are All Fighters" Mantra

“The night that I won my title, I fought in Atlantic City, won my title, and you go from an arena of 12,000 screaming fans immediately into a locker room where I have pictures of myself sitting in my locker room with my hands in buckets of ice, my ankle in buckets of ice, my coach rubbing out knots on my thigh from getting kicked on, and you go from this adrenaline high to this quiet environment,” Franklin recalled. “And this was at a time when we could just walk back to my hotel room without the need for security. And I walked back to my hotel room and it was me and a close group of my friends and coaches - maybe four of us. I had my belt, I set it down on the bed and I just stood there and stared at the belt and I looked at my team and said, 'I don't feel like a champion.' And at that time, I think I was so focused on the goal that I really forgot to enjoy the journey. And it just sped up from there.”

In addition to stopping Nate Quarry and decisioning David Loiseau in defense of his title, Franklin was coaching against Matt Hughes on season two of The Ultimate Fighter, making numerous appearances and sitting for interview after interview. It was a schedule few could manage, but Franklin handled it without complaint.

“It went into overdrive and the next thing I know, I'm flying all over the place, I'm doing so much PR, and there were articles written about me and the fans referred to me as the company man because I was filling in for matches when somebody got injured at the last minute, everything that needed to be done to help build this industry at the time,” he said. “So yeah, it made everything a blur. As a young man, you talk to people and they say life will just pass you by in the snap of a finger. And then suddenly you're in that position where here I am looking back at the last 20 years of my life and thinking, 'Man, that happened so quickly.' So I was grinding so much that I don't know if I got to enjoy the process as much as I could have. But I'll say this, if you take the time to actually enjoy the process, I'm not sure that you're grinding as hard as you need to be to be successful. So the two may be mutually exclusive.”

In October 2006, Franklin lost his title to a pretty fair fighter named Anderson Silva, who only went on to reign until 2013. The rematch in 2007 was a repeat of the first fight, and with the odds of Franklin getting another crack at Silva slim, he approached his career with an intention to only have big fights, and he had more than his share, facing off with Dan Henderson, Wanderlei Silva (twice), Vitor Belfort, Chuck Liddell, Forrest Griffin and Cung Le. The Le fight took place in 2012, but it wasn’t until 2015 that “Ace” officially called it quits.

