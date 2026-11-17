Toronto – The Octagon lands in Toronto with a heated UFC flyweight championship bout that will see flyweight titleholder Joshua Van collide with No. 1 ranked contender Manel Kape. Also, No. 1 ranked UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates battles undefeated No. 3 Michael Morales to crown an interim welterweight champion.
UFC 336: Van vs Kape takes place Saturday, January 30 at Scotiabank Arena. The event is being held in partnership with the Ontario government through the Ministry of Sport and will be the first UFC numbered event main card to stream in Canada on Paramount+.
UFC 336: Van vs Kape tickets will go on sale Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m. ET and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.ca. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, November 18 at 10 a.m. ET via the website UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket presale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, November 19 starting at 10 a.m. ET. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.
Van (18-2, fighting out of Houston Texas) goes for his third successful flyweight title defense in eight months. Currently riding an eight-fight win streak, he has earned thrilling victories over Alexandre Pantoja, Tatsuro Taira and Brandon Royval. Van looks for another show-stealing performance to continue his run atop the 125-pound weight division.
Kape (23-7, fighting out of Porto, Portugal) seeks to make the most of his first UFC championship opportunity. A talented finisher, Kape has netted exciting stoppage wins against Kyoji Horiguchi, Brandon Royval and Asu Almabayev, and now plans to dethrone Van to kick off his 2027 campaign.
Prates (24-7, fighting out of Taubate, Sao Paulo, Brazil) plans to extend his hot streak by handing Morales his first career loss. A dangerous striker, he has delivered memorable knockouts against Jack Della Maddalena, Leon Edwards and Geoff Neal. Prates now looks for another highlight-reel finish to achieve his dream of capturing UFC gold.
Morales (19-0, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) aims to continue his path of destruction by taking out Prates in emphatic fashion. A heavy-handed knockout artist, the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate has earned notable stoppage victories over Sean Brady, Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny. Morales now intends to take home the interim belt to set up a unification bout with champion Islam Makhachev.
Stay tuned for future bout announcements.
Other bouts on the card include:
- Lance Gibson Jr. (10-2, fighting out of Port Moody, B.C.) squares off with veteran lightweight Michael Johnson (25-20, fighting St. Louis, Mo., USA)
- Cam Nelson (8-1, fighting out of Charlottetown, P.E.I.) battles undefeated Dana White’s Contender Series signee Sean Clancy Jr. (9-0, fighting out of Barrhead, Scotland) at welterweight
- Serhiy Sidey (12-2, fighting out of Burlington, Ont.) goes for his third consecutive win when he meets Louis Lee Scott (10-0, fighting out of Manchester, England) in a bantamweight bout
For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit UFC.com. All bouts are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.