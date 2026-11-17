Van (18-2, fighting out of Houston Texas) goes for his third successful flyweight title defense in eight months. Currently riding an eight-fight win streak, he has earned thrilling victories over Alexandre Pantoja, Tatsuro Taira and Brandon Royval. Van looks for another show-stealing performance to continue his run atop the 125-pound weight division.

Kape (23-7, fighting out of Porto, Portugal) seeks to make the most of his first UFC championship opportunity. A talented finisher, Kape has netted exciting stoppage wins against Kyoji Horiguchi, Brandon Royval and Asu Almabayev, and now plans to dethrone Van to kick off his 2027 campaign.

Prates (24-7, fighting out of Taubate, Sao Paulo, Brazil) plans to extend his hot streak by handing Morales his first career loss. A dangerous striker, he has delivered memorable knockouts against Jack Della Maddalena, Leon Edwards and Geoff Neal. Prates now looks for another highlight-reel finish to achieve his dream of capturing UFC gold.

Morales (19-0, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) aims to continue his path of destruction by taking out Prates in emphatic fashion. A heavy-handed knockout artist, the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate has earned notable stoppage victories over Sean Brady, Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny. Morales now intends to take home the interim belt to set up a unification bout with champion Islam Makhachev.

Stay tuned for future bout announcements.

Other bouts on the card include:

Lance Gibson Jr. (10-2, fighting out of Port Moody, B.C.) squares off with veteran lightweight Michael Johnson (25-20, fighting St. Louis, Mo., USA)

Cam Nelson (8-1, fighting out of Charlottetown, P.E.I.) battles undefeated Dana White’s Contender Series signee Sean Clancy Jr. (9-0, fighting out of Barrhead, Scotland) at welterweight

Serhiy Sidey (12-2, fighting out of Burlington, Ont.) goes for his third consecutive win when he meets Louis Lee Scott (10-0, fighting out of Manchester, England) in a bantamweight bout

For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit UFC.com. All bouts are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.