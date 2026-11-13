UFC Returns To Saudi Arabia With A Middleweight Showdown Between (#9) Israel 'The Last Stylebender' Adesanya And (#15) Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov

Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ADESANYA vs MAGOMEDOV are on sale now via Webook.

Former two-time middleweight champion Adesanya (24-6-0, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) is one of the most decorated fighters in UFC history, with 16 of his 24 career wins coming by knockout. The fan favorite returns to the Octagon in Riyadh, where he headlined UFC’s February 2025 event, aiming for a statement performance against one of the division’s most feared strikers.

Magomedov (17-1-0, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) enters the main event on consecutive victories over Michel Pereira and Marc-André Barriault. The only defeat of his career came in Riyadh in February 2025, and with 12 of his 17 wins by knockout, “Shara Bullet” returns to the same city determined to earn the biggest win of his career.

Machado Garry (17-2-0, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland, by way of Belo Horizonte, Brazil) returns to the Octagon® after challenging Islam Makhachev for the welterweight title at UFC 330 in August. The No. 1-ranked contender is no stranger to the region, having defeated Belal Muhammad in Doha last November, and now looks to put himself straight back into title contention.

No. 12-ranked contender Amosov (30-1-0, fighting out of Kiev, Ukraine) has won both of his UFC appearances by submission, defeating veterans Neil Magny and Joel Alvarez. With just one loss in 31 professional bouts, the former Bellator welterweight champion now faces one of his biggest challenges.

Additional bouts on the card include:

The event is part of Riyadh Season as Saudi Arabia’s capital embraces one of the world’s biggest entertainment events every year during winter. Since the launch of the Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting activities, and other unique cultural events.

For more information on UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ADESANYA vs MAGOMEDOV and for the latest updates, visit UFC.com.