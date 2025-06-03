UFC RETURNS TO PARIS FOR MUST-SEE NIGHT OF ACTION ON SEPTEMBER 6 AT ACCOR ARENA

Known for their electric atmosphere, UFC events in Paris have been packed with passionate French fans. After defeating Serghei Spivac, former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane praised the crowd, saying, "Thank you to the fans – you are crazy, the best fans in the world."

France’s UFC presence continues to grow, with standout talent making waves across divisions. No. 1 ranked middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov recently secured the biggest win of his career by defeating former champion and UFC legend Israel Adesanya at UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ADESANYA vs IMAVOV. In the women’s flyweight division, Manon Fiorot impressed despite falling short against legend Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 315: MUHAMMAD vs DELLA MADDALENA. Benoit Saint Denis, a former French special forces soldier, remains a fan favourite in the lightweight division following a dominant win on the same card as Fiorot.

VIP Experience packages will be available soon via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. These exclusive packages offer premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC athletes, and more. For additional information, visit UFCVIP.com to view package details.

