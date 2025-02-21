UFC Returns To Miami With Featherweight Title Bout Between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes

UFC 314: VOLKANOVSKI VS LOPES tickets will go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10am ET/7am PT and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. A special internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, February 20 starting at 3pm ET/12pm PT To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Fight fans wanting to keep up to date with all further bout and ticketing information for UFC 314 can register their interest at https://www.ufc.com/miami.

UFC 314 will take place Saturday, April 12 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The Early Prelims will air on ESPN+, Disney+, and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the Late Prelims available on ESPN+, ESPN, Disney+, and ESPN Deportes 8pm ET/5pm PT. The ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Media members wishing to apply for fight week credentials may sign up here.

UFC 314 marks the fourth UFC event in Miami, Florida. Since debuting with UFC 42: Hughes vs. Sherk in 2003, UFC has held a total of 23 premier sporting events in Florida, across six cities which featured ten world championship bouts.

Former UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski (26-4, fighting out of Windang, NSW, Australia) returns looking to reclaim his throne. The Australia native has delivered a Hall of Fame worthy resume with wins against the likes of Max Holloway (x3), José Aldo, and Yair Rodriguez. Volkanovski now looks to defeat Lopes in dominant fashion and kickoff a new historic reign.

Lopes (26-6, fighting out of Puebla, México by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) looks to achieve his dream of becoming UFC champion. Currently riding a five-fight win streak, Lopes made a name for himself in the 145-pound division with wins against notable names such as Brian Ortega, Dan Ige, and Sodiq Yusuff. He now looks to add Volkanovski’s name to his list of victories and finish the former champion in unforgettable fashion.

Chandler (23-9, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Fla. by way of Nashville, Tenn.) looks to once again deliver fireworks. The all-action battler has entertained fans with his highlight reel finishes over Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker. Chandler now looks to make quick work of rising contender Pimblett and position himself for a big 2025 campaign.

England’s Pimblett (22-3, fighting out of Liverpool, Merseyside, England) sets out to steal the show. A fan-favorite, Pimblett has lived up to the hype by delivering impressive wins against the likes of King Green, Tony Ferguson, and Jared Gordon. He now embarks on the biggest challenge of his career, as he looks to finish Chandler in emphatic fashion and continue his climb to greatness.

Additional bouts on the card include:

