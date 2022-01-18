UFC Returns To London For UFC Fight Night

Speaking on the announcement, UFC President Dana White said:

“Every time we put on an event in London it’s an unbelievable experience. The fans are incredible, and the fights are always off the charts. It’s a different kind of energy in England. And I can’t wait to get back there with a fight card on March 19th.”

UK athletes put on stellar performances in 2021. With Leon Edwards rising through the welterweight ranks as he sits at No. 3. Fans were treated to a host of British talent competing at UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BRUNSON vs TILL last September, where supporters saw stunning victories from Paddy Pimblett, Tom Aspinall, Jack Shore and Molly McCann.

UFC’s return to London promises to be an unmissable spectacle in front of a full capacity crowd at The O2. The British contingent of UFC athletes will be looking to put on performances to remember in front of a home crowd.

VIP tickets are available via On Location, the UFC’s official VIP experience provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that can feature premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, exclusive pre-fight hospitality, UFC Fighter meet and greets and more. For more information, visit UFCVIP.com to view package details.

