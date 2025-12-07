UFC RETURNS TO SYDNEY IN FEBRUARY WITH UFC 325: VOLKANOVSKI vs LOPES 2

Tickets for UFC 325 will go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 12 at 3 p.m. AEDT and will available to purchase at ticketek.com.au. Tickets are limited to six (6) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the special opportunity to purchase tickets two days early on Wednesday, December 10 at 9 a.m. AEDT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. In addition, a special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, December 11, starting at 9 a.m. AEDT. Tickets are limited to four (4) per person. To access this presale, fans may register at UFC.com/Sydney.

Fans intending to travel to Sydney for UFC 325 can secure their spot at the event by selecting from a range of Official Travel Packages, available now via Sportsnet Holidays.

VIP Experience packages are now available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. These exclusive packages offer premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC athletes, and more. For additional information, visit UFCVIP.com to view package details.

The featherweight championship will be on the line this February as New South Wales’ own and two-time champion, Alex Volkanovski (27-4-0, fighting out of Windang, Australia) defends his title against Brazilian challenger Diego Lopes (27-7-0, fighting out of Puebla de Zaragoza, México). The two first met in the Octagon at UFC®314: VOLKANOVSKI vs. LOPES in Miami earlier this year for the vacant featherweight title with Volkanovski winning by unanimous decision after a five- round “Fight of the Night” main event.

Just announced, an explosive co-main event between No.6 ranked UFC lightweight, Dan “The Hangman” Hooker (24-13-0, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) and Benoit “God of War” Saint Denis (16-3-0, fighting out of Bayonne, France). Part of the esteemed City Kickboxing team from Auckland, fan favourite Hooker will look to get back in the win column against the rising star and No.8 ranked Frenchman.

“The Octagon is back again in Sydney this February” Peter Kloczko, Senior Vice President, Australia and New Zealand, UFC. “

“UFC 325 will be major. To have Australia’s own Alex Volkanovski defend his title in front of a home crowd is a dream result. This event will not only be a huge moment for Alex, but for UFC and the sport of MMA in Australia. As always, we appreciate the support from our event partners Destination NSW and the NSW Government, and we aim to deliver another record - breaking event.”

NSW Minister for Jobs and Tourism, Steve Kamper added, “It is incredibly exciting that Sydney will take centre stage next February for this blockbuster event, which will draw thousands of fans from across the world and inject millions into the NSW visitor economy.

“UFC 325 will reaffirm Sydney’s position on the world stage as a leading destination for unforgettable, world-class sporting experiences.

“And I know that the whole of NSW will be behind hometown hero Alex Volkanovski!”

Other bouts on the card include:

Additionally, the finals for ROAD TO UFC Season 4 will take place on the UFC 325 prelims. Eight top prospects from Asia-Pacific have made it through the first two rounds of the most significant tournament in the region and now have the chance to earn a UFC contract. These include:

Flyweight Final: XFC bantamweight champion, knock out king Aaron Tau (11-1, New Zealand) faces grappling prodigy Namsrai Batbayar (9-1, Mongolia).

faces grappling prodigy Bantamweight Final: Shuriken bantamweight champion, striking prospect Lawrence Lui (7-1, New Zealand) takes on slick striker Sulangrangbo (10-3, China).

takes on slick striker Featherweight Final: Eternal MMA featherweight champion, tactician Sebastian Szalay (10-1, Australia) meets KO artist Keiichiro Nakamura (7-1, Japan).

meets KO artist Lightweight Final: Former Eternal MMA challenger, well-rounded Dom Mar Fan (8-2, Australia)matches AFC welterweight champion and RTU veteran, well-rounded SangWook Kim (13-3, Korea).

UFC® 325: VOLKANOVSKI vs. LOPES 2 will mark UFC’s return to Sydney following record-breaking UFC®312: DU PLESSIS vs. STRICKLAND 2 in February 2025. UFC® 312 set the record for gate revenue for any Australian indoor arena in history at AUD $12.3 million, with 66 percent of attendees coming from out of town. The event attracted a diverse, international audience and generated AUD $24.6 million Australian dollars in direct economic activity, with a total economic impact of AUD $66.7 million.

UFC® 325: VOLKANOVSKI vs. LOPES 2 is supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

For Australian fans, the event will be available live on Pay Per View via Main Event on Kayo and Foxtel at 1 p.m. AEDT on Sunday, February 1. Prelims will start at 8:30 a.m. AEDT and will be available to watch on Paramount+ and Network 10.

Fans looking to stay up to date with ticketing, bout, and fight week information can register their interest at UFC.com/Sydney.