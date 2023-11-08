 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Returns To Sportsnet And TVA Sports Starting In 2024

Sportsnet And TVA Sports To Become UFC's Exclusive Broadcast Partners For UFC Fight Night Events And Pay-Per-View Prelims.
Nov. 8, 2023

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization and part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced new long-term broadcast agreements with Sportsnet and TVA Sports for Canadian media rights to UFC’s live events starting in 2024.

Sportsnet will be Canada’s English-language home for UFC Fight Night cards and Pay-Per-View prelims across its channels and live streaming on Sportsnet+, while TVA Sports will serve French-Canadians nationwide. Both Sportsnet and TVA will also showcase additional marquee UFC live programming, such as Dana White’s Contender Series, to fans across multiple platforms.

UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading streaming service for combat sports, will continue to offer its customers in Canada eight exclusive UFC Fight Night events per year and all early preliminary fights from each UFC live event. FIGHT PASS customers will also have access to the largest collection of combat sports programming in the world, featuring UFC’s full archive of historic events, classic bouts, and original content, as well as live events from leading independent promotions from around the globe.  UFC Pay-Per-View main cards will remain available through current cable, satellite and digital providers.

Sportsnet and TVA Sports previously served as Canada’s broadcast partners from 2011 through 2014.

“I’m so excited we’re coming back to Sportsnet and TVA Sports,” UFC CEO Dana White said. “When you think back to the GSP days, Sportsnet and TVA Sports helped build this business in Canada. We love Canadian fans and we’re happy to be home.”

“We’re excited to welcome the UFC and its incredible fans back home to Sportsnet,” said Greg Sansone, senior vice-president, Sportsnet. “This sport is absolutely electrifying, and we look forward to entertaining fans and growing UFC audiences with hundreds of hours of content and programming across all Sportsnet platforms.”

“With pride, TVA Sports is once again becoming the French-language broadcaster of the UFC, a prominent sports brand around the world. The content being presented is of high quality and integrates perfectly into our offering. We will be delighted to welcome all UFC fans, both on television and our digital platform,” emphasized Louis-Philippe Neveu, General Manager of TVA Sports.”

The Canadian flag is shown before Georges St-Pierre fights against Jake Shields in their Welterweight Championship bout at UFC 129 in the Rogers Centre on April 30, 2011 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Zuffa LLC)
The Canadian flag is shown before Georges St-Pierre fights against Jake Shields in their Welterweight Championship bout at UFC 129 in the Rogers Centre on April 30, 2011 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Zuffa LLC)

“We can’t wait to kick off the next phase of our Canadian broadcast offering,” said David Shaw, UFC Executive Vice President and Head of International and Content. “Sportsnet and TVA Sports will offer fans incredible access to UFC events, programming and editorial coverage across their broadcast and digital platforms. 2024 is going to be a big year for Canadian MMA.”

UFC will kick off its 2024 schedule of Pay-Per-Views with UFC 297: STRICKLAND vs. DU PLESSIS at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, January 20.

This marks the first UFC event in Toronto since UFC 231: HOLLOWAY vs. ORTEGA on December 8, 2018. The city has hosted six blockbuster Pay-Per-View cards, featuring 10 world championship bouts.

Since debuting in the Great White North with UFC 83: SERRA vs. ST-PIERRE 2 in 2008, UFC has held a total of 32 premiere sporting events in Canada across 11 cities.

Tom Aspinall is seen on stage during a Q&A session prior to the UFC 286 ceremonial weigh-in at The O2 Arena on March 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Jiří Procházka takes in a Knicks game on episode 3 of UFC 295 Embedded.
