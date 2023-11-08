UFC Returns To Sportsnet And TVA Sports Starting In 2024

Sportsnet will be Canada’s English-language home for UFC Fight Night cards and Pay-Per-View prelims across its channels and live streaming on Sportsnet+, while TVA Sports will serve French-Canadians nationwide. Both Sportsnet and TVA will also showcase additional marquee UFC live programming, such as Dana White’s Contender Series, to fans across multiple platforms.

UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading streaming service for combat sports, will continue to offer its customers in Canada eight exclusive UFC Fight Night events per year and all early preliminary fights from each UFC live event. FIGHT PASS customers will also have access to the largest collection of combat sports programming in the world, featuring UFC’s full archive of historic events, classic bouts, and original content, as well as live events from leading independent promotions from around the globe. UFC Pay-Per-View main cards will remain available through current cable, satellite and digital providers.

Sportsnet and TVA Sports previously served as Canada’s broadcast partners from 2011 through 2014.