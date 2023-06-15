UFC Returns To Singapore For A Prime Time Showdown Between Max Holloway And The Korean Zombie

International Fight Week
UFC, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, today announced a return to the Lion City with UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE and the semifinals for ROAD TO UFC Season 2.
Max Holloway vs The Korean Zombie To Headline UFC Singapore
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE will take place on Saturday, August 26, in local prime time at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will feature two of the best featherweights in the world, No. 2-ranked former title contender Max "Blessed" Holloway versus No. 7-ranked contender "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung.
The following day, Sunday, August 27, the semifinals for ROAD TO UFC Season 2 will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the only tournament where fans can witness the best MMA prospects from across Asia compete for UFC contracts.
Special Announcement From Dana White | June 15, 2023
Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the weekend of events embodies the vibrancy of the country and showcases it as an exemplary destination for international sporting events. Singapore sits alongside other major international locations to regularly hold UFC events, including Abu Dhabi, London, Las Vegas, and New York City.
“We can’t wait to put on another thrilling event for our loyal fans in Singapore and showcase this dynamic city,” said Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia. “With two future UFC Hall Of Famers facing each other for the first time, this card promises to be one for the ages. We are thankful for STB’s continued support.”
“UFC's continued presence in Singapore strengthens our position as the leading destination for world-class sports and leisure events in the region. We are delighted to build on last year's success with an action-packed weekend this August, and we look forward to UFC fighters and fans enjoying all that Singapore has to offer as a dynamic and vibrant destination," added Ong Ling Lee, STB’s Executive Director for Sports and Wellness.
Register Your Interest For UFC Singapore Here
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE will be the fifth UFC event in Singapore, attesting to the remarkable growth of UFC in the region. Last June’s event, UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA, made history as the first UFC Pay Per View event ever held in Southeast Asia and set the record for the highest gate for a Singapore Indoor Stadium event.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE is presented by 19 Crimes, an award-winning global wine brand by Treasury Wine Estates, the Official Wine of UFC in Asia.
Kjetil Undhjem, Treasury Premium Brands Chief Marketing Officer said, "We are thrilled that 19 Crimes has been named Presenting Partner for UFCs Singapore Fight Night. Like 19 Crimes, UFC celebrates the stories of courageous people who challenge conformity and expectations, and together we will continue to disrupt the traditional worlds of wine and MMA."
Once again, leading global live entertainment company AEG Presents has been appointed as the official UFC event promoter in Singapore.
“AEG is very proud to continue our partnership with UFC in 2023," said Adam Wilkes, President and CEO, AEG Asia Pacific. “Following the sold out success of UFC 275 in 2022, we know that fight fans from throughout the region will be eagerly awaiting this world class event.”
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE
Fan favorite, former champion and top ranked contender Max Holloway (24-7, fighting out of Waianae, Hawaii) is among the greatest featherweights to ever compete in the UFC. Holloway holds the divisional records for most wins (20) and most finishes (10) and the UFC record for total strikes landed (3,366). He now cements his way back to title contention by facing fellow legend, "The Korean Zombie".
"The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung (17-7, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) has become a perennial fan favorite as a creative grappler with heavy hands. Jung has thrilled with exciting finishes against Frankie Edgar, Dennis Bermudez and Dustin Poirier in a long career that has seen him earn him two title shots. Jung now has his sights set on an explosive showdown with top contender Holloway.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE will begin at 5 p.m. SGT with the prelims, followed by the main card at 8 p.m.
Additional bouts will be announced over the coming weeks.
ROAD TO UFC Season 2 Semifinals
Four winners in each of four men's weight classes have advanced from the opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 2 which was held on May 27 and 28 at the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai. They are set to compete in the semifinals and then advance to the finals, where the winner of each division will be presented with a UFC contract.
ROAD TO UFC Season 2 semifinals take place on Sunday, August 27 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium beginning at 4p.m. SGT.
Fans can stay up to date on ticket presale promotions by visiting and registering at https://ufc.com/singapore.