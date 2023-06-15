UFC Returns To Singapore For A Prime Time Showdown Between Max Holloway And The Korean Zombie

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the weekend of events embodies the vibrancy of the country and showcases it as an exemplary destination for international sporting events. Singapore sits alongside other major international locations to regularly hold UFC events, including Abu Dhabi, London, Las Vegas, and New York City.

“We can’t wait to put on another thrilling event for our loyal fans in Singapore and showcase this dynamic city,” said Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia. “With two future UFC Hall Of Famers facing each other for the first time, this card promises to be one for the ages. We are thankful for STB’s continued support.”

“UFC's continued presence in Singapore strengthens our position as the leading destination for world-class sports and leisure events in the region. We are delighted to build on last year's success with an action-packed weekend this August, and we look forward to UFC fighters and fans enjoying all that Singapore has to offer as a dynamic and vibrant destination," added Ong Ling Lee, STB’s Executive Director for Sports and Wellness.

Register Your Interest For UFC Singapore Here

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE will be the fifth UFC event in Singapore, attesting to the remarkable growth of UFC in the region. Last June’s event, UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA, made history as the first UFC Pay Per View event ever held in Southeast Asia and set the record for the highest gate for a Singapore Indoor Stadium event.