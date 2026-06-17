UFC Returns To Shanghai On August 28-29

China Mobile subsidiary Migu will serve as co-organizer for both events. Migu also serves as the Home of UFC for live events, programming and original content, as well as the Official Migu UFC Fan Club, whose members enjoy special access and benefits including limited ticket presale opportunities.

Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia, said, "We appreciate the tremendous support from the Shanghai Municipal Sports Bureau and Pudong District Government, which have welcomed UFC back to Shanghai for the second straight year. We are also proud to expand our partnership with Migu, who will help us deliver two unforgettable nights of MMA action in front of a passionate crowd and showcase the continued rise of Chinese talent on home soil.”

Jie Xu, Migu Vice President, said,"Migu is honored to once again partner with UFC in mainland China to host this event. As a state-backed audio-visual platform, Migu is fully aligned with China's pro-consumption policies and will leverage its capabilities to deliver the ultimate experience for fans, while continuing to promote the Healthy China Initiative."

Orange Lion Sports (previously known as Alibaba Sports/Alisports) will also participate in the organization and execution of both live events.

More information on UFC FIGHT NIGHT SHANGHAI and ROAD TO UFC will be announced in the coming weeks. Media members can apply for credentials to all UFC events by creating an account and registering at https://access.ufc.com.