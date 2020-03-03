UFC Returns To Saskatoon On June 20

A special UFC FIGHT NIGHT® microsite –UFC.com/saskatoon– launches today, providing registering fans with pre-sale access to tickets and event related information.

“We are thrilled to bring the world-famous Octagon® back to the Canadian Prairies,” David Shaw, UFC Senior Vice President, International and Content, said. “Our Saskatchewan fans remain some of the most passionate in Canada. We can’t wait to return with a spectacular night of fights, featuring top-ranked contenders and rising prospects.”

Some of the bouts scheduled for the card include:

Gillian Robertson (7-4, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla., USA by way of Niagara Falls, Ont.) goes for another big finish when she takes on Taila Santos (15-1, fighting out of Balneário Camboriú, SC, Brazil)

Marc-Andre Barriault (11-4, fighting out of Quebec City, Que.) aims to secure his first UFC knockout when he takes on Oskar Piechota (11-3-1, fighting out of Gdynia, Poland)

Stay tuned for further bout announcements. Ticket information will be released at a later date.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT® will mark the UFC’s 32nd live event in Canada, having debuted in the Great White North in 2008 with UFC 83. Since then, UFC has staged 31 events across 11 Canadian cities – Calgary, Edmonton Halifax, Moncton, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg. UFC debuted in Saskatoon in 2015 with UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. OLIVEIRA.

Visit UFC.com for information and content to support your UFC coverage.