UFC Returns to Sacramento, July 13 At Golden 1 Center

Las Vegas – The Golden 1 Center in Sacramento prepares to host its second UFC event as the promotion returns to the capital of California for the first time in over two years on July 13. The show will feature an action-packed card with top contenders and hometown favorites in what will be a can’t-miss night for fight fans. The main event is still to be announced.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+® will stream live from Golden 1 Center exclusively on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 13 (in both English and Spanish), with the prelims kicking off at 2 p.m. PT. Doors open at 1 p.m. PT.

Sacramento’s own Team Alpha Male will have a strong presence on this card, as longtime members Josh Emmett, Andre Fili and Darren Elkins, among others, will look to put on impressive performances in front of their hometown fans. No. 8 ranked featherweight contender Emmett (14-2, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) looks to work his way back into the top-5 rankings by taking out No. 9 ranked Mirsad Bektic (13-1, fighting out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada). Fan favorite Fili (19-6, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) competes at home for the first time in over six years as he battles Brazilian standout Sheymon Moraes (11-3, fighting out of Los Angeles, Calif.). No. 14 ranked featherweight Elkins (25-7, fighting out of Portage, Ind.) aims to bounce back into the win column by being the first person to KO Jiu Jitsu phenom Ryan Hall (7-1, fighting out of Falls Church, Va.).

Announced bouts on the card include:

• No. 11 ranked women’s strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo (8-1, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) looks to defend her spot in the rankings against former Invicta FC strawweight champion Livinha Souza (12-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)

• Exciting lightweights clash as Beneil Dariush (16-4-1, fighting out of Yorba Linda, Calif.) and Drakker Klose (10-1, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) both aim to extend their win streaks to three-in-a-row

• Olympic wrestling silver medalist and No. 10 ranked women’s bantamweight contender Sara McMann (11-5, fighting out of Gaffney, S.C.) returns to action against former UFC women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano (5-2, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.)

• International middleweights hunt for their first wins of 2019 as Marvin Vettori (12-4-1, fighting out of Mezzocorona, Italy) battles Cezar Ferreira (14-7, fighting out of Miami, Fla. by way of Ibitinga, Sao Paulo, Brazil)

• Light heavyweight knockout artists go to war as Gian Villante (17-11, fighting out of Bellmore, N.Y.) aims to take out Mike Rodriguez (10-3, fighting out of South Easton, Massachusetts)

• Dana White Contender Series signee Karl Roberson (7-2, fighting out of Neptune, N.J.) expects a standup battle when he meets John Phillips (21-9, fighting out of Swansea, Wales) in the UFC

• Top Chinese prospect Pingyuan Liu (12-5, fighting out of Henan, China) intends to remain undefeated in the UFC when he meets Jonathan Martinez (10-2, fighting out of Plainview, Texas)

• Team Alpha Male prospect Benito Lopez (9-1, fighting out of Oroville, Calif.) looks to bounce back from his first professional loss against Dana White Contender Series veteran Martin Day (8-3, fighting out of Kailua, Hawaii)

For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit www.UFC.com. All bouts live and subject to change.

Visit the UFC® Press Portal for information and content to support your UFC coverage. Please click here to apply for the event.

Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+® go on sale Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets are available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.

UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, May 29 at 10 a.m. ET via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, May 30 starting at 10 a.m. PT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.