UFC RETURNS TO PARIS FOR A MUST-SEE NIGHT OF ACTION ON SEPTEMBER 5 AT ACCOR ARENA

With high demand expected for the event, fans are advised to register their interest early via UFC.com/Paris to secure their tickets in advance.

UFC fans can take their experience to the next level with an exclusive VIP package. Fans can enjoy premium seating, access to a private all-inclusive lounge with food and drinks, opportunities to meet and take photos with UFC athletes, and the unforgettable chance to step inside the iconic UFC Octagon after the event. For more information, fans can visit UFCVIP.com

With French MMA at an all-time high, two of the country’s biggest stars are set for landmark fights this summer. Heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane challenges Alex Pereira for the interim UFC heavyweight title at UFC® FREEDOM 250 presented by Crypto.com and RAM Trucks. Gane is widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted heavyweights in the promotion's history. In the lightweight division, Benoit Saint Denis, a former French special forces soldier and fan favourite, takes on Paddy Pimblett at UFC® 329 on July 11, with the No. 5-ranked "God of War" eyeing a statement win over the Liverpudlian.