UFC Returns to Ottawa on May 4

Tickets for UFC Ottawa go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 8.

Seven bouts have been announced for the card, which airs on ESPN+:

In a clash of middleweight contenders, No.8-ranked Derek Brunson faces Ontario’s No.14-ranked Elias Theodorou.

In a women's bantamweight bout, British Columbia’s Sarah Moras battles Leah Letson

Middleweight action will see Quebec City’s Marc-Andre Barriault make his Octagon debut against Andrew Sanchez.

Vancouver heavyweight Arjan Singh Bhullar will make his return against fellow prospect Juan Adams.

Montreal’s Aiemann Zahabi returns to face Vince Morales in bantamweight action.

Also squaring off at 135 pounds will be Ontario veteran Mitch Gagnon and New York’s Brian "Boom” Kelleher

TUF 27 winner Brad Katona of Winnipeg will seek his third UFC win against Merab Dvalishvili in a bantamweight bout.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements, including the main event.

