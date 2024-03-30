UFC Returns to Newark, N.J. With UFC 302 On June 1

UFC returns to Prudential Center after setting the live sporting event gate in 2023 with UFC 288 headlined by Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo. UFC 302 will mark the tenth UFC event at the famed arena dating back to 2007.

UFC 302 tickets will go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. ET and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, April 10 at 10 a.m. ET via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, April 11 starting at 10 a.m. ET. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com/newark.

“The city of Newark and Prudential Center have always been great partners to us,” said UFC President & CEO Dana White. “After setting a new arena record last year, I wanted to bring another huge event back to New Jersey to kick-off the summer with another big UFC event. UFC 302 is going to be fun!”

“After the success of last year’s event, we are proud to welcome the UFC back to New Jersey.” said Governor Phil Murphy. “Providing an excellent experience for the thousands of UFC fans attending will not only generate economic activity for the region, but will also ensure that New Jersey is known as a premium entertainment destination.”

“UFC brings its unique brand of competition and excitement to Prudential Center and Newark for the second straight year, and we are thrilled for their highly anticipated return,” said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. “Our city has a long history as a center for sports, from bicycle racing in the 1890s to the Newark Bears and Eagles of the 1930s, to the New Jersey Devils and Seton Hall basketball of today. UFC is writing another chapter of Newark’s glory here, showcasing our attractions and diversity for the latest wave of visitors. We look forward to welcoming fans from our own city and around the world to enjoy this electrifying event again.”

“After UFC’s triumphant return last year to Prudential Center, which was one of the highest grossing sporting events in the building’s history, we are excited to once again partner with UFC for another global pay-per-view event in Newark,” said Tad Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. “As The Rock continues to offer one of the most diverse schedule of events in the country, we proudly open our doors to the thrilling and captivating sport of mixed martial arts and its tremendous fans. We can’t wait to add to the storied tradition of UFC events in the State of New Jersey for UFC 302 on June 1.”

Current bouts on the card include:

Pivotal matchup scheduled for the middleweight division as No. 9 ranked contender Roman Dolidze (12-3, fighting out of Batumi, Georgia) and No. 12 Anthony Hernandez (12-2 1 NC, fighting out of Dunnigan, Calif.) go to battle



(12-3, fighting out of Batumi, Georgia) and No. 12 (12-2 1 NC, fighting out of Dunnigan, Calif.) go to battle Looking to put to their rivalry to rest, bantamweights Ailin Perez (9-2, fighting out of Buenos Aires, Argentina) and Joselyne Edwards (13-5, fighting out of Panama City, Panama) square off



(9-2, fighting out of Buenos Aires, Argentina) and (13-5, fighting out of Panama City, Panama) square off An action packed bout is set for the 155-pound division as Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Grant Dawson (20-2-1, fighting out of Coconut, Creek, Fla.) locks horns with Joe Solecki (13-4, fighting out of Wilmington, N.C.)



(20-2-1, fighting out of Coconut, Creek, Fla.) locks horns with (13-4, fighting out of Wilmington, N.C.) Well-rounded welterweights Phil Rowe (10-4, fighting out of Orlando, Fla.) and Jake Matthews (19-7, fighting out of Epping Victoria, Australia ) slated for three five minute rounds



(10-4, fighting out of Orlando, Fla.) and (19-7, fighting out of Epping Victoria, Australia slated for three five minute rounds New Jersey’s own Mickey Gall (7-5, fighting out of Green Brook, New Jersey) makes his return to the Octagon to take on Bassil Hafez (8-4-1, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) at welterweight

For the latest information on bout announcements and additional information for this event, please visit UFC.com/newark. All bouts are subject to change