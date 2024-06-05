UFC RETURNS TO MANCHESTER WITH A THRILLING WELTERWEIGHT REMATCH BETWEEN UK CHAMPION LEON EDWARDS AND (#2) BELAL MUHAMMAD

Belal Muhammad (23-3, fighting out of Chicago, United States) has risen to the top of the welterweight rankings, having remained undefeated for the past five years, and he looks to continue his impressive five bout win streak. This will be his 19th UFC appearance, with his most recent being an impressive decision victory over Gilbert Burns in May 2023. Known for his immense cardio and constant pressure, Muhammad holds five wins by knockout and one via submission.

Manchester’s own Tom Aspinall (14-3, fighting out of Salford, England) is one of the most exciting athletes on the UFC roster, securing every victory by finish, including a first-round knockout of Sergei Pavlovich to claim the interim heavyweight title in November 2023. Aspinall’s lone UFC loss was via injury against Blaydes in London in July 2022 and the Mancunian will be looking to level the score in front of a home crowd for his first title defence.

Curtis Blaydes (18-4-0, fighting out of Naperville, United States) is known for his dominant fighting style, with 13 knockout victories under his belt. In March, he stopped Jailton Almeida in his tracks and made it 13 wins in his last 17 bouts. Blaydes holds wins over Alistair Overeem, Aleksei Oleinik and Junior Dos Santos.

Additional bouts on the card include:

