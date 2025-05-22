UFC RETURNS TO MAINLAND CHINA FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2019 WITH UFC FIGHT NIGHT SHANGHAI
THRILLING FIGHT WEEK INCLUDES BACK-TO-BACK EVENTS: ROAD TO UFC SEASON 4 SEMIFINALS SET FOR FRIDAY, AUGUST 22 UFC FIGHT NIGHT SHANGHAI IN PRIME TIME ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 23
May. 22, 2025
SHANGHAI and LAS VEGAS – UFC, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, today announced its highly anticipated return to China with a pair of thrilling events featuring UFC FIGHT NIGHT SHANGHAI and the semifinals for ROAD TO UFC Season 4.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT SHANGHAI, scheduled for Saturday, August 23 in local prime time, will be the fourth event UFC has held in mainland China, and the ninth overall in Greater China. UFC FIGHT NIGHT SHANGHAI will take place at Shanghai Indoor Arena, an iconic arena nestled in the Xuhui District, in cooperation with the Shanghai Sports Bureau, the Xuhui District Government, Alibaba subsidiary Orange Lion Sports, and China Mobile subsidiary Migu, UFC's broadcast partner in China.
As part of an action-packed fight week preceding UFC® FIGHT NIGHT SHANGHAI, the semifinals for ROAD TO UFC Season 4will take place on Friday, August 22. Winners of the opening round will compete to see who will advance to the finals, where they will have the chance to be awarded a multi-fight contract in UFC.
Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia said, “Shanghai holds special significance for UFC, as it hosted our first event in mainland China in 2017, and it’s the home of our UFC Performance Institute and headquarters in Asia. Our Chinese athletes are making a statement in UFC that they are a force to be reckoned with, and we are excited to showcase their talent in the city where it all began.”
Orange Lion Sports, formerly known as Alibaba Sports, will serve as the official UFC event promoter in Shanghai.
Mu Yang, Orange Lion Sports Chairman and CEO said, "This year marks the 10th anniversary of Orange Lion Sports. Over the past decade, we've had our roots in Shanghai while facing the world. We have always maintained close communication and exchanges with top international events and organizations such as UFC, and we have deepened our presence in the sports industry with an attitude that combines a global perspective with people's livelihood. The city of Shanghai, as the headquarters of Orange Lion Sports, has given us great help and support. This collaboration with UFC is the starting point of a new decade. In the future, we will also bring more influential events to our doorstep through more international cooperation."
More information on UFC® FIGHT NIGHT SHANGHAI will be announced in the coming weeks.
