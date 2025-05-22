UFC RETURNS TO MAINLAND CHINA FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2019 WITH UFC FIGHT NIGHT SHANGHAI

As part of an action-packed fight week preceding UFC® FIGHT NIGHT SHANGHAI, the semifinals for ROAD TO UFC Season 4 will take place on Friday, August 22. Winners of the opening round will compete to see who will advance to the finals, where they will have the chance to be awarded a multi-fight contract in UFC.

Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia said, “Shanghai holds special significance for UFC, as it hosted our first event in mainland China in 2017, and it’s the home of our UFC Performance Institute and headquarters in Asia. Our Chinese athletes are making a statement in UFC that they are a force to be reckoned with, and we are excited to showcase their talent in the city where it all began.”

Orange Lion Sports, formerly known as Alibaba Sports, will serve as the official UFC event promoter in Shanghai.

Mu Yang, Orange Lion Sports Chairman and CEO said, "This year marks the 10th anniversary of Orange Lion Sports. Over the past decade, we've had our roots in Shanghai while facing the world. We have always maintained close communication and exchanges with top international events and organizations such as UFC, and we have deepened our presence in the sports industry with an attitude that combines a global perspective with people's livelihood. The city of Shanghai, as the headquarters of Orange Lion Sports, has given us great help and support. This collaboration with UFC is the starting point of a new decade. In the future, we will also bring more influential events to our doorstep through more international cooperation."

More information on UFC® FIGHT NIGHT SHANGHAI will be announced in the coming weeks.

Media members can apply for credentials to all UFC events by creating an account and registering at https://access.ufc.com.

