UFC Returns to Macau With Action-Packed Fight Week Headlined By UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SONG vs FIGUEIREDO will be broadcast live in local prime time with the main card starting at 7 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) and the prelims beginning at 4 p.m. CST.

ROAD TO UFC, a win and advance tournament offering top MMA prospects from across Asia-Pacific a direct path to the UFC, will kick off Season 5 with two nights of action on Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29. Both events will broadcast live in local prime time at 6 p.m. CST.

TICKET INFORMATION

A special presale for combo ticket packages that includes the best available seats for all three live events (ROAD TO UFC on May 28 and 29, plus UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SONG vs FIGUEIREDO on May 30) will be available to UFC Fight Club and Galaxy Members on Tuesday, April 14, 11 a.m. CST. Join UFC Fight Club at ufcfightclub.com.

UFC Fight Club members will also have first access to individual event tickets on Wednesday, April 15 at 11 a.m. CST.

UFC newsletter subscribers and UFC social followers will have presale access on Thursday, April 16 at 11 a.m. CST. To access this presale, fans may register for the UFC newsletter at ufc.com/macau.

Limited UFC VIP Experience packages for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SONG vs FIGUEIREDO are available for exclusive access that includes premium seating, in-venue hospitality with UFC guest athlete appearances, and more.

All presale tickets are limited to four (4) per transaction and are available on galaxyticketing.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 17 at 11 a.m. CST and will be available on Galaxy Ticketing, Damai, MAISEAT Maoyan and UUTIX.