UFC Returns to Macau With Action-Packed Fight Week Headlined By UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo

Shanghai, China – UFC makes a highly anticipated return to Galaxy Arena in Macau, Asia’s premier sports and entertainment destination, with a pivotal showdown in the bantamweight division between China's own No. 5 ranked Song Yadong and former two-time UFC champion, No. 7 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo. In the co-main event, China’s knockout artist and No. 15 ranked light heavyweight Zhang Mingyang faces dangerous UFC veteran Alonzo Menifield.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SONG vs FIGUEIREDO will be broadcast live in local prime time with the main card starting at 7 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) and the prelims beginning at 4 p.m. CST.
ROAD TO UFC, a win and advance tournament offering top MMA prospects from across Asia-Pacific a direct path to the UFC, will kick off Season 5 with two nights of action on Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29. Both events will broadcast live in local prime time at 6 p.m. CST.
TICKET INFORMATION
A special presale for combo ticket packages that includes the best available seats for all three live events (ROAD TO UFC on May 28 and 29, plus UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SONG vs FIGUEIREDO on May 30) will be available to UFC Fight Club and Galaxy Members on Tuesday, April 14, 11 a.m. CST. Join UFC Fight Club at ufcfightclub.com.
UFC Fight Club members will also have first access to individual event tickets on Wednesday, April 15 at 11 a.m. CST.
UFC newsletter subscribers and UFC social followers will have presale access on Thursday, April 16 at 11 a.m. CST. To access this presale, fans may register for the UFC newsletter at ufc.com/macau.
Limited UFC VIP Experience packages for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SONG vs FIGUEIREDO are available for exclusive access that includes premium seating, in-venue hospitality with UFC guest athlete appearances, and more.
All presale tickets are limited to four (4) per transaction and are available on galaxyticketing.com.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 17 at 11 a.m. CST and will be available on Galaxy Ticketing, Damai, MAISEAT Maoyan and UUTIX.
TRAVEL PACKAGES
Trip.com Group, the Official Online Travel Package Provider for UFC in Asia, will offer travel packages that include both tickets and accommodation starting Thursday, April 16 at 11 a.m. Fans can secure a complete UFC fight week experience in Macau by visiting Trip.com.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SONG vs FIGUEIREDO
Current bouts:
- A pivotal heavyweight matchup sees No. 3 ranked Sergei Pavlovich (20-3, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) face No. 11 Tallison Teixeira (9-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil).
- No. 10 ranked flyweight Alex Perez (26-10, fighting out of Lemoore, California, USA) takes on surging "Tibetan Eagle" Sumudaerji (19-7, fighting out of Sichuan, China).
- Muay Thai world champion and Thailand's own Loma Lookboonmee (10-4, fighting out of Buriram, Thailand) takes on stand out grappler Jaqueline Amorim (10-2, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL., USA by way of Manaus, Brazil).
- A pair of middleweights make their UFC co-debut as YiSak Lee (8-1, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) meets Dana White's Contender Series winner Luis Felipe Dias (17-5, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil).
- A fast-paced pair of flyweights meet when ROAD TO UFC Season 2 winner Rei Tsuruya (9-1, fighting out of Chiba, Japan) takes on Jesus Aguilar (12-3, fighting out of Ensenada, Mexico).
- After a 21-second KO victory, "Mongolian Murderer" Aoriqileng (26-11, fighting out of Inner Mongolia, China) gets back in the Octagon to face Cody Haddon (8-1, fighting out of Jondalup, Australia) in a bantamweight bout
ROAD TO UFC Season 5 Opening Round
Each day of ROAD TO UFC will be headlined by a special main event featuring stand out UFC athletes. On the first night, Thursday, May 28, entertaining striker Rongzhu (27-6, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces heavy-handed Victor Martinez (13-6, fighting out of San Juan, USA) at lightweight.
On the second night, Friday, May 29, a special main event will see ROAD TO UFC Season 3 women's strawweight tournament winner and viral sensation Shi Ming (17-6, fighting out of Kunming, China) return for her second main event to face India's first and only female UFC representative, Puja Tomar (9-5, fighting out of Budhana, India). The co-main event will be the flyweight final for ROAD TO UFC Season 4 between grappling prodigy Namsrai Batbayar (9-1, Mongolia) and well-rounded finisher Yin Shuai (18-6, China).
Season 5 Tournament participants:
Women's Strawweight (>52.2kg)
- Dong Huaxiang (China) vs BoHyun Park (Korea)
- Farida Abdueva (Kyrgyzstan) vs TBD
- Meng Bo (China) vs Arisa Matsuda (Japan)
- Machi Fukuda (Japan) vs Feng Xiaocan (China)
Flyweight (>56.7kg)
- Jiniushiyue (China) vs Kaito Oda (Japan)
- Eros Baluyot (Philippines) vs Takeru Uchida (Japan)
- Takaya Suzuki (Japan) vs Otgonbaatar Boldbaatar (Mongolia)
- Ryoga Arimoto (Japan) vs Joseph Larcinese (Australia)
Bantamweight (>61.2kg)
- Yunosuke Minami (Japan) vs Kasib Murdoch (New Zealand)
- Rabindra Dhant (Nepal) vs Matty Iann (Australia)
- Ti Haitao (China) vs Ryo Tajima (Japan)
- Ryuho Miyaguchi (Japan) vs YouMin Shin (Korea)
Featherweight (>65.8kg)
- George Mangos (Australia) vs Yuito Yanagawa (Japan)
- Ahejiang Ailinuer (China) vs GwanWoo Lim (Korea)
- Regezhen (China) vs Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj (Mongolia)
- Jin Aoi (Japan) vs YoungJae Song (Korea)
Non-tournament featherweight bout
- Xie Bin (China) vs Yudi Cahyadi (Indonesia)
UFC’s return to Macau marks the beginning of UFC’s landmark multi-year strategic partnership with Galaxy Macau to host three UFC FIGHT NIGHT events at the state-of-the-art Galaxy Arena from 2026 through 2029.
Fight week at Galaxy Macau will feature fan activations, UFC guest athlete appearances, and themed experiences throughout the luxury resort. UFC fans who want to be the first to receive breaking news on the event are encouraged to register their interest at ufc.com/macau.
Media members can apply for credentials to all UFC events by creating an account and registering at access.ufc.com.
All bouts are live and subject to change.