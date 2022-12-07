UFC RETURNS TO LONDON FOR UFC 286 ON MARCH 18

London, UK – UFC today announced its return to London on Saturday, March 18, for its second-ever UK numbered event. Hosted at The O2, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation will bring action-packed entertainment to the UK once again after a monumental 2022.

UFC 286 tickets go on sale from 10:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, January 27 via AXS and Ticketmaster. Fight Club members can purchase tickets early at 10:00 a.m. GMT on Wednesday, January 25, whilst those who registered their interest early in this event will gain priority access at 10:00 a.m. GMT Thursday 26.

In 2022, British fans experienced mixed martial arts reaching new heights, with UFC hosting two sell-out events at The O2, London. The events featured Tom Aspinall, who secured the biggest win of his career against Alexander Volkov, Molly McCann shooting to stardom with her impressive knockout power and fan favourite Paddy Pimblett becoming a household name with back-to-back submissions.