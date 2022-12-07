UFC RETURNS TO LONDON FOR UFC 286 ON MARCH 18

London, UK – UFC today announced its return to London on Saturday, March 18, for its second-ever UK numbered event. Hosted at The O2, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation will bring action-packed entertainment to the UK once again after a monumental 2022.
UFC 286 tickets go on sale from 10:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, January 27 via AXS and Ticketmaster. Fight Club members can purchase tickets early at 10:00 a.m. GMT on Wednesday, January 25, whilst those who registered their interest early in this event will gain priority access at 10:00 a.m. GMT Thursday 26.
Register Your Interest For UFC 286 Here
In 2022, British fans experienced mixed martial arts reaching new heights, with UFC hosting two sell-out events at The O2, London. The events featured Tom Aspinall, who secured the biggest win of his career against Alexander Volkov, Molly McCann shooting to stardom with her impressive knockout power and fan favourite Paddy Pimblett becoming a household name with back-to-back submissions.
Across the pond, British spectators saw Leon Edwards become the second-ever British UFC champion as he faced reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, at UFC 278. Edwards put on a performance of a lifetime to beat Usman by knockout in the fifth round and become UFC welterweight champion.
UFC President, Dana White said “Everyone knows how much I love our fans in the UK. We had two incredible shows in London in 2022, and this time we’re bringing a world title fight with the biggest and baddest card we could put together at The O2 on March 18. The UK MMA scene is exploding with talent right now and I can’t wait to show you guys what we have in store for you next year.”
Following two sellout events last year, fans are advised to register their interest early via ufc.com/London to secure their tickets and to follow @UFCEurope on social media for the latest updates on this event.
