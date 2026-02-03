UFC RETURNS TO LONDON WITH SPECTACULAR FEATHERWEIGHT SHOWDOWN BETWEEN MOVSAR EVLOEV (#1) AND LERONE MURPHY (#3)

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EVLOEV vs MURPHY tickets will be available to purchase for the general public at 10 am GMT on Friday, February 6 via AXS . Fight Club members can enjoy early access to tickets at 9 am GMT on Wednesday, February 4, while those who registered their interest early via ufc.com/London will receive priority access at 10 am on Thursday, February 5.

VIP Experience packages are currently available via On Location, the UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that can feature

premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, exclusive pre-fight hospitality, UFC Fighter meet-and-greets and more. For more information, visit UFCVIP.com to view package details.

Movsar Evloev (19-0-0, fighting out of Sunzha, Ingushetia, Russia) has earned nine straight victories inside the Octagon. Known for his dominant, grappling-heavy style, the undefeated standout holds wins over former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen and Diego Lopes.

Lerone Murphy, (17-0-1, fighting out of Manchester, England) tops the marquee in London for the first time. Unbeaten across 11 UFC appearances, "The Miracle" is coming off a Knockout of the Year performance against Aaron Pico at UFC 319 in August that extended his winning streak to 10 and established him as a legitimate threat in the featherweight division.

Meanwhile, Luke Riley (12-0-0, fighting out of Liverpool, England) is back in action after an impressive UFC debut in Qatar, where he produced an emphatic KO finish against Bogdan Grad. Riley is known for his confidence, composure and finishing instinct, he’s entering this next fight with momentum and the intent to announce himself as a serious presence in the featherweight division.

Michael Aswell Jr. (11-3-0, fighting out of Houston, Texas), returns to the Octagon following his round one win against Lucas Almeida. Aswell Jr. brings a relentless pace and a well-rounded skill set that makes him a dangerous matchup for Liverpool’s Riley.

Additional bouts on the card include: