UFC RETURNS TO LONDON WITH SPECTACULAR FEATHERWEIGHT SHOWDOWN BETWEEN MOVSAR EVLOEV (#1) AND LERONE MURPHY (#3)
TICKETS GO ON GENERAL SALE AT 10 AM GMT ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Feb. 3, 2026
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, has announced its highly anticipated return to London on Saturday March 21. The O2 plays host once again, as No. 1 ranked featherweight Movsar Evloev takes on No. 3 featherweight Manchester’s Lerone Murphy.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EVLOEV vs MURPHY tickets will be available to purchase for the general public at 10 am GMT on Friday, February 6 via AXS. Fight Club members can enjoy early access to tickets at 9 am GMT on Wednesday, February 4, while those who registered their interest early via ufc.com/London will receive priority access at 10 am on Thursday, February 5.
VIP Experience packages are currently available via On Location, the UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that can feature
premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, exclusive pre-fight hospitality, UFC Fighter meet-and-greets and more. For more information, visit UFCVIP.com to view package details.
Movsar Evloev (19-0-0, fighting out of Sunzha, Ingushetia, Russia) has earned nine straight victories inside the Octagon. Known for his dominant, grappling-heavy style, the undefeated standout holds wins over former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen and Diego Lopes.
Lerone Murphy, (17-0-1, fighting out of Manchester, England) tops the marquee in London for the first time. Unbeaten across 11 UFC appearances, “The Miracle” is coming off a Knockout of the Year performance against Aaron Pico at UFC 319 in August that extended his winning streak to 10 and established him as a legitimate threat in the featherweight division.
Meanwhile, Luke Riley (12-0-0, fighting out of Liverpool, England) is back in action after an impressive UFC debut in Qatar, where he produced an emphatic KO finish against Bogdan Grad. Riley is known for his confidence, composure and finishing instinct, he’s entering this next fight with momentum and the intent to announce himself as a serious presence in the featherweight division.
Michael Aswell Jr. (11-3-0, fighting out of Houston, Texas), returns to the Octagon following his round one win against Lucas Almeida. Aswell Jr. brings a relentless pace and a well-rounded skill set that makes him a dangerous matchup for Liverpool’s Riley.
Additional bouts on the card include:
London’s own Michael “Venom” Page (24-3-0, fighting out of London, England) takes on Sam Patterson (14-2-1, fighting out of Watford, England) whose riding a four fight win streak in the welterweight division
Iwo Baraniewski (7-0-0, fighting out of Warsaw, Poland) looks to build on his
memorable debut win as he welcomes Austen Lane (13-7-0 fighting out of Jacksonville, Florida) to the light heavyweight division
Top 15 mainstay Roman Dolidze (15-4-0, fighting out of Batumi, Georgia) and streaking British standout Christian Leroy Duncan (13-2-0, fighting out of Gloucester, England) face off in an intriguing middleweight matchup
Liverpool native Kurtis Campbell (8-0-0, fighting out of Liverpool, England) makes his promotional debut against American Danny Silva (10-2-0, fighting out of Santa Ana, California, USA) in a featherweight bout between Dana White’s Contender Series grads
Welshman Mason Jones (17-2-0, 1 NC, fighting out of Blaenavon, Wales) meets Axel Sosa (11-0-1, fighting out of Nice, France) in a high octane lightweight contest
Local featherweight Nathaniel Wood (22-6-0, fighting out of London, England) faces off against Losene Keita (16-1-0, fighting out of Kortrijk, Belgium), who is known for his dangerous knockout power
Scotland’s Louie Sutherland (10-4-0, fighting out of London, England) takes on “The Balkan Bear” Brando Peričic (5-1-0, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) in a battle of UFC heavyweight sophomores
In middleweight action, Lithuania’s Mantas Kondratavicius (8-1-0, fighting out of Kaunas, Lithuania) makes his UFC debut against veteran Antonio Trocoli (12-6-0, 1 NC, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil)
Mick Parkin (10-1-0, fighting out of Sunderland, England) and Mario Pinto (11-0-0) fighting out of London, England) collide in a bumper heavyweight bout between emerging talents
Melissa Mullins (7-2-0, fighting out of Coventry, England) returns to the Octagon as she takes on Dana White Contender Series alumni Luana Carolina (11-5-0, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) in a women’s bantamweight bout.
The tenacious Shem Rock (12-2-1, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) will take on the “Pride of Palestine” Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady(15-4-0, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) in the lightweight division
Shanelle Dyer (6-1-0, fighting out of London, England) will make her UFC debut at home in a clash with Brazilian Ravena Oliveira (7-3-1, fighting out of Miguel Calmon, Bahia, Brazil)
Visit the UFC.com for information and content to support your UFC coverage. All bouts are live and subject to change.