UFC Returns To Kansas City With Critical Light Heavyweight Bout Between Jamahal Hill & Khalil Rountree Jr.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HILL vs. ROUNTREE JR. will take place Saturday, April 26 at T-Mobile Center. The main card will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HILL vs. ROUNTREE JR. tickets will go on sale Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. CT and will be available for purchase at AXS.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. CT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, March 6 starting at 10 a.m. CT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Former champion Hill (12-3 1NC, fighting out of Grand Rapids, Mich.) aims to make a triumphant, quick return to the Octagon for his second bout of 2025. The first Dana White’s Contender Series alum to become an undisputed UFC champion, he earned his way to the title with wins over Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute. Hill now plans to make a statement against Rountree Jr. and turn his attention to the championship picture.

Rountree Jr. (14-6 1NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) competes for the first time since his valiant Fight of the Night effort against Alex Pereira at UFC 307 last October. A devastating striker with nine of his 13 wins coming by way of KO, Rountree Jr. has entertained fans with his victories over Chris Daukaus, Karl Roberson and Modestas Bukauskas. He now looks to take Hill’s spot in the Top 5 with another signature performance.

Smith (38-21, fighting out of Omaha, Neb.) makes his 24th UFC appearance in what could be his final walk to the Octagon after a career that spans back to 2008. A former title challenger who has finished 35 of his 38 wins before the final bell, Smith has proven that he can compete with the best in the world with wins over Alexander Gustafsson, Mauricio Rua and Rashad Evans. He now has his sights set on making his last fight a memorable one by handing Zhang his first loss in the promotion.

Rising contender Zhang (18-6, fighting out of Shanghai, China) seeks to break into the Top 15 for the first time. Developing a name for himself for his incredible finishing ability, Zhang has ended each of his 18 victories in the very first round, including those over Ozzy Diaz and Brendson Ribeiro. He now plans to keep his impressive streak alive by taking out Smith in spectacular fashion.

T-Mobile Center in Downtown Kansas City will become the first venue to host a TKO Takeover Presented by VeChain, showcasing consecutive PBR, UFC, and WWE events over a single weekend in the same city.

Beginning with PBR on Thursday, April 24, continuing with UFC FIGHT NIGHT on Saturday, April 26, and culminating with WWE's flagship weekly program Raw on Monday, April 28, fans will have the opportunity to experience the non-stop action from each of these thrilling sports and entertainment properties.

An exclusive all-in-one ticket bundle comprising all three of these thrilling events will go on sale starting Monday, March 3 at 10 a.m. CST on AXS.com