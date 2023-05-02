UFC RETURNS TO JACKSONVILLE WITH HIGH-STAKES FEATHERWEIGHT MATCHUP

Athletes
UFC returns to Florida with another action-packed card at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, headlined by a thrilling featherweight contenders’ bout between No. 5 ranked Josh Emmett and surging No. 9 Ilia Topuria.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs. TOPURIA takes place Saturday, June 24 in Jacksonville, with the entire card available on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The main card will also air on ABC and the Prelims on ESPN.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs. TOPURIA tickets will go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. ET and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. ET via www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, May 4 starting at 10 a.m. ET. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.
Media members wishing to apply for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs. TOPURIA fight week credentials may sign up here.
“We are excited to welcome Dana White and UFC back to Jacksonville. This is always a major event for our city,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.
“Jacksonville was proud to host the first major indoor sporting event during the coronavirus pandemic. We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to our downtown and demonstrating that we are a premier destination for live sports and entertainment.”
During the pandemic, Jacksonville hosted three consecutive empty venue shows at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. UFC returned in 2021 and 2022 for sold out fights. In 2021, UFC 261 earned an arena-record $3.3 million in ticket revenue and generated $17.6 million in economic impact for the area.
Top ranked contender Emmett (18-3, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) embarks on his journey back to title contention. The California-based Octagon veteran has secured impressive wins against Calvin Kattar, Dan Ige, and Shane Burgos. Emmett now looks to add a rising contender in Topuria to his resume with a statement performance.
Topuria (13-0, fighting out of Alicante, Spain) intends to make the most of his first UFC main event by defeating a former title challenger in Emmett. A versatile finisher and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt, Topuria has claimed victories over Bryce Mitchell, Jai Herbert, and Ryan Hall. The Georgian-Spanish fighter sets out to keep his perfect record intact and find his way into the Top 5.
Current official bouts on the card include:
- Undefeated prospect Tatsuro Taira (13-0, fighting out of Okinawa, Japan) takes on Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Kleidison Rodrigues (8-2, fighting out of Laranjal do Jari, Brazil) in a stylistic thriller at flyweight
- Exciting middleweights Gregory Rodrigues (13-5, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Fla. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) and Denis Tiuliulin (11-7, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) clash
- Dana White’s Contender Series signees Punahele Soriano (9-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) and Sedriques Dumas (7-1, fighting out of Pensacola, Fla.) lock horns in an intriguing middleweight tilt
- Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Mateusz Rebecki (17-1, fighting out of Szczecin, Poland) goes toe-to-toe with Loik Radzhabov (17-4-1, fighting out of Dushanbe, Tajikistan) at lightweight
- Strawweights aim to steal the show as Tabatha Ricci (8-1, fighting out of Birigui, Sao Paulo, Brazil) takes on Gillian Robertson (12-7, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Niagara Falls, Canada)
- Fireworks are set for the heavyweight division as Dana White’s Contender Series signee Austen Lane (12-3, fighting out of Jacksonville, Fla.) makes his Octagon debut against knockout artist Justin Tafa (6-3, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia)
- Amanda Ribas (12-3, fighting out of Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil) takes on Maycee Barber (12-2, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) at flyweight
For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.