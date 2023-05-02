UFC RETURNS TO JACKSONVILLE WITH HIGH-STAKES FEATHERWEIGHT MATCHUP

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs. TOPURIA takes place Saturday, June 24 in Jacksonville, with the entire card available on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The main card will also air on ABC and the Prelims on ESPN.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs. TOPURIA tickets will go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. ET and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. ET via www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, May 4 starting at 10 a.m. ET. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Media members wishing to apply for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs. TOPURIA fight week credentials may sign up here.

“We are excited to welcome Dana White and UFC back to Jacksonville. This is always a major event for our city,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

“Jacksonville was proud to host the first major indoor sporting event during the coronavirus pandemic. We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to our downtown and demonstrating that we are a premier destination for live sports and entertainment.”