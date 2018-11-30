The UFC returns to Fortaleza, Brazil on February 2 with a highly-anticipated rematch that has title implications in the bantamweight division. In 2017, Raphael Assuncao scored a razor-thin split decision win over Marlon Moraes, but now the two top-five contenders meet again and the stakes are higher than ever.

Plus, perennial welterweight contender Demian Maia pits his world-class submission game against hard-hitting New Yorker Lyman Good.



In other bouts made official on Friday:



Mara Romero Borella vs. Taila Dos Santos

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Magomed Bibulatov

Junior Albini vs. Dmitry Sosnovskiy

Thiago Alves vs. Max Griffin

Alexa Grasso vs. Marina Rodriguez