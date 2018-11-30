The UFC returns to Fortaleza, Brazil on February 2 with a highly-anticipated rematch that has title implications in the bantamweight division. In 2017, Raphael Assuncao scored a razor-thin split decision win over Marlon Moraes, but now the two top-five contenders meet again and the stakes are higher than ever.
Plus, perennial welterweight contender Demian Maia pits his world-class submission game against hard-hitting New Yorker Lyman Good.
In other bouts made official on Friday:
Mara Romero Borella vs. Taila Dos Santos
Rogerio Bontorin vs. Magomed Bibulatov
Junior Albini vs. Dmitry Sosnovskiy
Thiago Alves vs. Max Griffin
Alexa Grasso vs. Marina Rodriguez
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!