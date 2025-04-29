UFC Returns To Atlanta With Pivotal Bout Between Welterweight Contenders Kamaru Usman And Joaquin Buckley

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: USMAN vs. BUCKLEY takes place Sat., June 14 at State Farm Arena. The entire card will be available in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The main card will also air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, kicking off at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: USMAN vs. BUCKLEY tickets will go on sale Fri., May 2 at 10 a.m. ET and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wed., April 30 at 10 a.m. ET via the website UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thurs., May 1 starting at 10 a.m. ET. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Usman (20-4, fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of Auchi, Nigeria) returns with the intention of delivering a statement performance. A dominant champion for over three years, he holds knockout victories over Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns. Usman now intends to kick off his 2025 campaign by beginning his ascent back to world title contention.

Buckley (21-6, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.) plans to continue his momentum by adding a decorated former champion to his resume. A dynamic striker and KO artist, he has earned thrilling finishes against Colby Covington, Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque. Buckley now hopes to secure his seventh consecutive win to stake his claim for a championship opportunity.

Namajunas (14-7, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) intends to deliver a highlight-reel finish in her first outing of 2025. A two-time former world champion, she has netted spectacular victories over Zhang Weili, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jessica Andrade. Namajunas now has her sights set on defending her spot in the rankings by turning away another rising contender.

Maverick (17-5, fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of Buffalo, Mo.) plans to extend her win streak by taking out her first former UFC titleholder. Victorious in her last four Octagon appearances, she holds notable wins against Andrea Lee, Priscila Cachoeira and Gillian Robertson. Maverick now looks to turn heads by finishing Namajunas to continue her climb up the flyweight rankings.

Additional bouts on the card include:

