UFC RETURNS TO ABU DHABI WITH A BLOCKBUSTER CARD FOR UFC 321 ON OCTOBER 25
TICKETS GO ON GENERAL SALE ON FRIDAY JULY 25
Jul. 1, 2025
Abu Dhabi, UAE: UFC, the world’s leading mixed martial arts organisation, together with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), promises another showstopping event in the UAE capital, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for top-tier sporting events. Fans are encouraged to register their interest early for the best chance to secure tickers via TBD. UFC 321 tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 25 via etihadarena.ae and Ticketmaster.ae.
The much-anticipated return of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, headlined by UFC 321, promises an unforgettable celebration of the very best in combat sports and live entertainment. The week is one of the most anticipated on the UFC calendar, filled with international championship talent and high-stakes action.
With over 20 events hosted in Abu Dhabi since 2010, UFC has become a powerhouse on the region’s sports and entertainment scene. Before UFC 321 takes over Abu Dhabi on October 25, the Octagon returns this summer with UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WHITTAKER vs DE RIDDER on Saturday July 26, as former middleweight champion and No.5 ranked Robert Whittaker faces rising star Reinier de Ridder in a must-see showdown at the Etihad Arena – all made possible through UFC’s long-standing partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi.
With UFC 321 on the horizon in October, stay tuned for more details as anticipation builds for one of the UFC’s biggest events of the year.
VIP Experience packages for UFC 321 will be available soon via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. These exclusive packages offer premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC athletes and more. For additional information, please visit UFCVIP.com to view package details.
For further information on UFC 321 and the latest updates, please visit VisitAbuDhabi.ae.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!