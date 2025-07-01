UFC RETURNS TO ABU DHABI WITH A BLOCKBUSTER CARD FOR UFC 321 ON OCTOBER 25

With over 20 events hosted in Abu Dhabi since 2010, UFC has become a powerhouse on the region’s sports and entertainment scene. Before UFC 321 takes over Abu Dhabi on October 25, the Octagon returns this summer with UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WHITTAKER vs DE RIDDER on Saturday July 26, as former middleweight champion and No.5 ranked Robert Whittaker faces rising star Reinier de Ridder in a must-see showdown at the Etihad Arena – all made possible through UFC’s long-standing partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi.

With UFC 321 on the horizon in October, stay tuned for more details as anticipation builds for one of the UFC’s biggest events of the year.

VIP Experience packages for UFC 321 will be available soon via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. These exclusive packages offer premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC athletes and more. For additional information, please visit UFCVIP.com to view package details.

