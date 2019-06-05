UFC To Return To San Antonio July 20

UFC will return to San Antonio for the first time in five years with a thrilling fight card featuring top contenders and rising prospects. The main event is still to be announced.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN will air live from the AT&T Center exclusively on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 20, with the ESPN prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. CT. Doors open at 4 p.m. CT. All UFC live events will also be available in English and Spanish.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN will feature a trio of exciting heavyweight bouts guaranteed to deliver fireworks for fight fans. Submission ace and No. 9 ranked contender Aleksei Oleinik (57-12-1, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) takes on dangerous No.14 Walt Harris (12-7 1NC, fighting out of Birmingham, Ala.) in a battle of finishers. Hard-hitting strikers collide when Greg Hardy (4-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) squares off with Juan Adams (5-1, fighting out of Houston, Texas). In a highly anticipated rematch, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (27-18 2NC, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.) runs it back with Ben Rothwell (36-11, fighting out of Kenosha, Wisc.).
Announced bouts on the card include:
In a pivotal women’s flyweight contenders bout, No. 3 ranked Liz Carmouche (13-6, fighting out of San Diego, Calif.) faces No. 5 Roxanne Modafferi (23-16, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.)
No. 5 bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington (9-8, fighting out of Colorado Springs, Colo.) hopes to re-assert herself in the title hunt against surging No. 9 Irene Aldana (10-4, fighting out of Guadalajara, Mexico)
No. 15 ranked lightweight contender and Texas native James Vick (13-3, fighting out of Fort Worth, Tex.) looks to put on a show-stealing performance against dangerous finisher Dan Hooker (18-8, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand)
Former flyweight title challenger Ray Borg (11-4, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) goes for his first win in the UFC bantamweight division against undefeated newcomer Gabriel Silva (7-0, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Perennial fan favorite Alex Caceres (14-12 1NC, fighting out of Miami, Fla.) squares off with tough Steven Peterson (17-8, fighting out of Dallas, Texas)
Sam Alvey (33-11 1NC, fighting out of Temecula, Calif.) goes for his 20th career knockout win against Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Klidson Abreu (14-3, fighting out of Bairro Alto, State of Paraná, Brazil)
Dana White’s Contender Series signee Domingo Pilarte (8-1, fighting out of Houston, Texas) debuts against Felipe Colares (8-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
In a clash of bantamweight prospects, Mario Bautista (6-1, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) takes on Jin Soo Son (9-3, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea)
Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN® go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com, attcenter.com, or 800-745-3000. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.
UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, June 5 at 10 a.m. CT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, June 6 starting at 10 a.m. CT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.