UFC To Return To San Antonio July 20

Announced bouts on the card include:

In a pivotal women’s flyweight contenders bout, No. 3 ranked Liz Carmouche (13-6, fighting out of San Diego, Calif.) faces No. 5 Roxanne Modafferi (23-16, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.)

No. 5 bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington (9-8, fighting out of Colorado Springs, Colo.) hopes to re-assert herself in the title hunt against surging No. 9 Irene Aldana (10-4, fighting out of Guadalajara, Mexico)

No. 15 ranked lightweight contender and Texas native James Vick (13-3, fighting out of Fort Worth, Tex.) looks to put on a show-stealing performance against dangerous finisher Dan Hooker (18-8, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand)

Former flyweight title challenger Ray Borg (11-4, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) goes for his first win in the UFC bantamweight division against undefeated newcomer Gabriel Silva (7-0, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Perennial fan favorite Alex Caceres (14-12 1NC, fighting out of Miami, Fla.) squares off with tough Steven Peterson (17-8, fighting out of Dallas, Texas)

Sam Alvey (33-11 1NC, fighting out of Temecula, Calif.) goes for his 20th career knockout win against Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Klidson Abreu (14-3, fighting out of Bairro Alto, State of Paraná, Brazil)

Dana White’s Contender Series signee Domingo Pilarte (8-1, fighting out of Houston, Texas) debuts against Felipe Colares (8-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

In a clash of bantamweight prospects, Mario Bautista (6-1, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) takes on Jin Soo Son (9-3, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea)

For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts live and subject to change.

Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN® go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com, attcenter.com, or 800-745-3000. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.

UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, June 5 at 10 a.m. CT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, June 6 starting at 10 a.m. CT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.