UFC Renes Streaming Agreements With Top Latin American MMA Promotions

Kicking off a stacked weekend of live events on UFC FIGHT PASS will be FFC Peru, a Latin American mixed martial arts promotion based out of Lima, Peru that launched the careers of several notable UFC athletes, including former UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and up-and-coming UFC welterweight Michael Morales. FFC Peru is the latest organization to join the UFC FIGHT PASS roster and will be making its FIGHT PASS debut tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT with FFC PERU 72: BANDENAY vs. SARDINHA. The main event will feature a lightweight showdown between Humberto Bandenay and Luann Sardinha.

Budo Sento Championship, a Mexican MMA promotion founded in 2020, joined UFC FIGHT PASS in 2021 and will now continue through 2027. The first event under this new deal will be on Friday, February 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT with BUDO SENTO CHAMPIONSHIP: VOLUME 20, where Jaime Granados and Jhermys Coronado will fight for the vacant flyweight title.

Known for its black and gold cage, LUX Fight League is a leading mixed martial arts promotion in Latin America and has had many athletes move on to compete in Dana White’s Contender Series and UFC, including fast-rising UFC athlete Diego Lopes. Under the terms of the new agreement, LUX Fight League will now be exclusively shown on UFC FIGHT PASS. The next event will be Friday, February 23 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT with LUX 040, where undefeated welterweights Raul Zaragoza and Anuar Aburto will look to deliver the first career loss to each other.

Closing out the weekend will be UWC Warriors, Mexico’s longest running mixed martial arts promotion, which has launched the careers of several top athletes, including former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and Raul Rosas Jr., the youngest athlete in UFC history. UWC will host UWC 51: GARCIA vs. LUNA on Sunday, February 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m PT, where Mahatma Garcia and Adrian Luna will compete for the UWC bantamweight championship.

As FIGHT PASS renews its commitment to showcasing leading MMA promotions from Mexico with a thrilling schedule of events this weekend, UFC makes its return to Mexico City after nearly five years, as UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: MORENO vs ROYVAL 2 takes place Saturday, February 24 from Arena CDMX in Mexico City. No. 1 ranked UFC flyweight Brandon Moreno takes on No. 3 ranked contender Brandon Royval in the main event. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, No. 2 ranked UFC featherweight Yair Rodriguez faces off against No. 4 ranked Brian Ortega. UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: MORENO vs ROYVAL 2 will be available exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S.