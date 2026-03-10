UFC Releases Newest Collab with ghostwrite: Ulti-Man

Ghostwrite has teamed up with UFC to create the “Ulti-Man” 400% ghost. The design pays tribute to UFC’s remarkable history and evolution, as symbolized by its original Ulti-Man logo.
The Story:
In 1993, more than 30 years ago before UFC became a household name with millions of fans, there was one night in Denver, Colorado, when a raw idea came to life. A single question that sparked a revolution – Which fighting style reigns supreme?
From that night forward, UFC became the embodiment of the fight, where resilience meets discipline, and passion fueled the pursuit of greatness. As the organization grew, one symbol stood at the heart of its early identity – Ulti-Man.
In the early days, Ulti-Man was the icon for UFC’s undeniable passion and not yet mainstream fighting style. From the center of the Octagon to VHS covers, posters, and magazines, Ulti-Man wasn't just a logo – it represented the heartbeat of a fighter.
Today, UFC is a global phenomenon that electrifies millions and its logo has evolved with it. But, for its most passionate fans, Ulti-Man remains a symbol of UFC’s humble beginnings and outlasting legacy. This ghost pays tribute to both.
The Product:
- The ghostwrite | UFC “Ulti-Man” 400% is extremely limited: only 100 units were produced, and only 75 are being released via Blind Dutch auction
- Both the figure and the packaging pay homage to the iconography and design language of the early UFC
- The auction will launch on March 10 at 9AM ET, and will end on March 12 at 9PM ET
“For this ghost, we were excited to dig into the UFC archives and create something that resonates with all passionate fans. ghosts tell stories, and the story of the UFC’s remarkable ascent - as symbolized by Ulti-Man, its original logo - is one of the great stories in sports and culture.”
-Josh Luber, Founder and CEO, ghostwrite
Don’t sleep – head over to ghostwrite.com today and place your bid before time runs out!