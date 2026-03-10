UFC Releases Newest Collab with ghostwrite: Ulti-Man

The Story:

In 1993, more than 30 years ago before UFC became a household name with millions of fans, there was one night in Denver, Colorado, when a raw idea came to life. A single question that sparked a revolution – Which fighting style reigns supreme?

From that night forward, UFC became the embodiment of the fight, where resilience meets discipline, and passion fueled the pursuit of greatness. As the organization grew, one symbol stood at the heart of its early identity – Ulti-Man.