Heavyweight Champions Of UFC's Modern Era

Andre Arlovski prior to his bout with Tim Sylvia at UFC 51 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on February 5, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Andrei “The Pitbull” Arlovski defeats Tim Sylvia in the first round of UFC 61 to claim the interim title, which is later upgraded to the full championship. Arlovski successfully defended his title twice, once against Justin Eilers and once against Paul Buentello.

Tim Sylvia (2006-2007)

Tim Sylvia knocks out Andrei Arlovski at UFC 59 and becomes the second man to regain the UFC heavyweight championship. Sylvia successfully defended his title against Arlovski and Jeff Monson.

Randy Couture (2007-2008)

Randy Couture defeats Tim Sylvia by unanimous decision to win the heavyweight title, in doing so he becomes the first man to win the heavyweight belt three times. Couture successfully defends the title against Gabriel Gonzaga.

Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira (2008)

After a period of inactivity by Randy Couture, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira defeats Tim Sylvia to become the interim UFC heavyweight champion at UFC 81.

Frank Mir (2008-2009)

Frank Mir wins the interim UFC heavyweight title with a knockout victory over Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira at UFC 92.

Brock Lesnar (2008-2010)