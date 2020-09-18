 Skip to main content
UFC Recognizes Donald Cerrone For 50 Clean Tests

The future hall-of-famer becomes third athlete recognized for the honor
Sep. 18, 2020

After official weigh-ins and face-offs for UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone became the third athlete recognized by UFC for completing 50 clean USADA tests, joining former champions Daniel Cormier and Holly Holm.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: (R-L) Jeff Novitzky, UFC SVP of Athlete Health and Performance presents an award to Donald Cerrone during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on September 18, 2020 in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: (R-L) Jeff Novitzky, UFC SVP of Athlete Health and Performance presents an award to Donald Cerrone during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on September 18, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Cerrone, who fights on September 19 in the co-main event against Niko Price, holds UFC records for most wins (23), Performance Bonuses (18), tied for first with Charles Oliveira with finishes (16) and will once again tie Jim Miller for most UFC fights when he makes his 36th walk on Saturday. 

After receiving the commemorative letterman jacket, Cerrone joked with the media about USADA showing up to his ranch in Colorado late at night and what it means to be recognized for a clean career.  

