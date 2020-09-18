UFC Recognizes Donald Cerrone For 50 Clean Tests

Cerrone, who fights on September 19 in the co-main event against Niko Price, holds UFC records for most wins (23), Performance Bonuses (18), tied for first with Charles Oliveira with finishes (16) and will once again tie Jim Miller for most UFC fights when he makes his 36th walk on Saturday.

After receiving the commemorative letterman jacket, Cerrone joked with the media about USADA showing up to his ranch in Colorado late at night and what it means to be recognized for a clean career.