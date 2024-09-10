UFC Rankings Report | Week of September 9, 2024

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

Kayla Harrison moves up one spot to No. 11, with Virna Jandiroba now at No. 12. After her loss last weekend, Jéssica Andrade drops two spots to No. 13, while Natalia Silva now enters the rankings at No. 14. Amanda Lemos closes out the rankings at No. 15.

Women’s Flyweight

After defeating Andrade on Saturday, Silva jumps up two spots to No. 6, while Andrade moves down to No. 8.

Women’s Bantamweight

Days away from her matchup at UFC 306, Norma Dumont jumps up one spot to No. 8, while Karol Rosa falls down to No. 9. Julia Avila moves to No. 9, with Germaine De Randamie moving up to No. 13. Chelsea Chandler also saw some movement and is now ranked No. 14, with Ailin Perez entering the rankings at No. 15.

Looking Forward to UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili

There is a lot on the line heading into Saturday’s card, headlined for the first time from Sphere in Las Vegas.