UFC Rankings Report | Week of September 9, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down after a welterweight battle went down inside the APEX and which spots are on the line at UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili.
Seven divisions – men’s pound-for-pound, flyweight, featherweight, welterweight, women’s pound-for-pound, women’s flyweight and women’s bantamweight – saw changes.
Men’s Pound-For-Pound
Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya fell out of the rankings, which moved bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in. Sterling now sits at No. 15.
Flyweight
A short-notice flyweight bout between Matt Schnell and Cody Durden caused changes in the 125-pound division. Tagir Ulanbekov moved up one spot to No. 11, with Bruno Silva now behind him at No. 12. Durden’s win over Schnell moved him up to No.13, while Schnell fell three spots to No. 14. Asu Almabayev fell one spot and now sits at No. 15.
Featherweight
Ahead of UFC 306, Bryce Mitchell moved up to No. 12, while Diego Lopes moved down to No. 13.
Welterweight
Philadelphia’s Sean Brady secured a big win over former title challenger Gilbert Burns. With the win, Brady takes Burns’ spot at No. 6, while Burns moves down to No. 8. Kevin Holland also enters the rankings at No. 15.
Women’s Pound-For-Pound
Kayla Harrison moves up one spot to No. 11, with Virna Jandiroba now at No. 12. After her loss last weekend, Jéssica Andrade drops two spots to No. 13, while Natalia Silva now enters the rankings at No. 14. Amanda Lemos closes out the rankings at No. 15.
Women’s Flyweight
After defeating Andrade on Saturday, Silva jumps up two spots to No. 6, while Andrade moves down to No. 8.
Women’s Bantamweight
Days away from her matchup at UFC 306, Norma Dumont jumps up one spot to No. 8, while Karol Rosa falls down to No. 9. Julia Avila moves to No. 9, with Germaine De Randamie moving up to No. 13. Chelsea Chandler also saw some movement and is now ranked No. 14, with Ailin Perez entering the rankings at No. 15.
Looking Forward to UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili
There is a lot on the line heading into Saturday’s card, headlined for the first time from Sphere in Las Vegas.
Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley puts his belt on the line against No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili. O’Malley looks to secure his title defense after defeating Marlon “Chito” Vera in dominant fashion earlier this year in Miami. Meanwhile, Dvalishvili is coming off a win over Henry Cejudo in February and is on a 10-fight win streak.
In the co-main event, flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko conclude their trilogy. Grasso submitted Shevchenko at UFC 285 last March to claim the belt. The two ran it back last September in the inaugural Noche UFC event, but after the fight ended in a draw, it only made sense to have the trilogy and settle things once and for all.
Order UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
A featherweight matchup between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes was originally scheduled to go down at UFC 303 in June, but an issue on the Ortega side saw the bout get scrapped, which led to Lopes face Dan Ige on hours’ notice. Now the two finally get to face off, as Lopes looks to defeat Ortega and enter the Top 5.
The featured prelim sees No. 5 Irene Aldana take on No. 8 Norma Dumont. With the bantamweight title on the line next month in Salt Lake, this fight could bump either fighter to the list of contenders to face the winner.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili, live from Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
