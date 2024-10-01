UFC Rankings Report | Week of September 30, 2024

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
By Ryan White, on X @ryannwwhite
• Oct. 1, 2024
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved around after UFC Paris.
Three divisions – Featherweight, Lightweight, and women’s bantamweight saw changes after UFC Paris: Moicano vs Saint Denis.
Featherweight
Despite having zero members of the top 15 compete at UFC Paris, the division saw slight movement with Movsar Evloev jumping Brian Ortega for number five, pushing Ortega to number six.
Lightweight

Even with a dominating win over No.12. Benoît Saint Denis this past Saturday, Renato Moicano remains at No. 11. Max Holloway slipped one spot to No. 10, marking the only change in the division.
Women’s Bantamweight
After a submission win at UFC Paris over Daria Zhelezniakova, Ailin Perez traded places with Chelsea Chandler at No.14, making Chandler No.15.
