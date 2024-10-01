 Skip to main content
Renato Moicano of Brazil prepares to face Benoit Saint Denis of France in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

UFC Rankings Report | Week of September 30, 2024

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
By Ryan White, on X @ryannwwhite • Oct. 1, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved around after UFC Paris. 

Three divisions – Featherweight, Lightweight, and women’s bantamweight saw changes after UFC Paris: Moicano vs Saint Denis. 

Featherweight

Despite having zero members of the top 15 compete at UFC Paris, the division saw slight movement with Movsar Evloev jumping Brian Ortega for number five, pushing Ortega to number six. 

Lightweight

Max Holloway gestures at Justin Gaethje in the BMF championship fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Even with a dominating win over No.12. Benoît Saint Denis this past Saturday, Renato Moicano remains at No. 11. Max Holloway slipped one spot to No. 10, marking the only change in the division.

Women’s Bantamweight

After a submission win at UFC Paris over Daria Zhelezniakova, Ailin Perez traded places with Chelsea Chandler at No.14, making Chandler No.15. 

Don’t miss a moment of UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr., live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

