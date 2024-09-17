UFC Rankings Report | Week of September 16, 2024

Six divisions – men’s pound-for-pound, bantamweight, featherweight, women’s pound-for-pound, women's flyweight and women’s bantamweight – saw changes.

New bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili arrives at No. 7, while Sean O'Malley drops seven spots to No. 13. Welterweight champion Belal Muhammad trades places with middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and becomes No. 5, while Du Plessis is now No. 6. Sean Strickland drops one spot to No. 14 and Charles Oliveira goes to No. 15.

Bantamweight

Merab Dvalishvili shook up the bantamweight division by dethroning Sean O'Malley at Sphere. With O'Malley's loss, he falls to No. 1.

Featherweight