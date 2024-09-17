 Skip to main content
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan reacts after her five-round battle against Alexa Grasso of Mexico in the UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

UFC Rankings Report | Week of September 16, 2024

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
By Ryan White, on X @ryannwwhite • Sep. 17, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down after an unforgettable night at Sphere during UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili. 

Six divisions – men’s pound-for-pound, bantamweight, featherweight, women’s pound-for-pound, women's flyweight and women’s bantamweight – saw changes. 

Men’s Pound-For-Pound

New bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili arrives at No. 7, while Sean O'Malley drops seven spots to No. 13. Welterweight champion Belal Muhammad trades places with middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and becomes No. 5, while Du Plessis is now No. 6. Sean Strickland drops one spot to No. 14 and Charles Oliveira goes to No. 15.

Bantamweight 

Merab Dvalishvili shook up the bantamweight division by dethroning Sean O'Malley at Sphere. With O'Malley's loss, he falls to No. 1. 

Featherweight

Diego Lopes of Brazil and Brian Ortega trade blows in a featherweight fight during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Diego Lopes of Brazil and Brian Ortega trade blows in a featherweight fight during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Diego Lopes's climb continued following UFC 306, as he jumped 10 spots to No. 3 after taking out former title challenger Brian Ortega, who fell two spots to No. 5. Arnold Allen fell two spots to No. 7, while Josh Emmett, Aljamain Sterling, Calvin Kattar, Giga Chikadze, Lerone Murphy, and Bryce Mitchell each dropped one spot to round out positions 8-13. 

Women's Pound-For-Pound

After defeating Alexa Grasso, new flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko reclaims No. 1, while Grasso fell two spots to No. 3. Natalia Silva gained one spot and becomes No. 13.

Women's Flyweight

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan (R) reacts after defeating Alexa Grasso of Mexico (L) to win the Women's Flyweight title during UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC)
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan (R) reacts after defeating Alexa Grasso of Mexico (L) to win the Women's Flyweight title during UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC)

Following their trilogy bout, Valentina Shevchenko acquired champion status once again and Alexa Grasso fell to No. 1. 

Women's Bantamweight

Norma Dumont ascends to No. 5 after securing a huge win over Irene Aldana, who fell one spot to No. 6. Mayra Bueno Silva slipped one spot to No. 7, with Holly Holm following, dropping to No. 8 in the rankings. 

UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili took place live from Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!

Tags
Rankings Report
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York, New York On November 16, 2024
Announcements

Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic Headline UFC 309 In New…

Heavyweight Gold Goes Up For Grabs; Charles Oliveira And Michael Chandler Rematch In New York City At UFC 309

More
UNDEFEATED CHAMPION CALLUM WALSH RETURNS TO IRELAND TO DEFEND WBC CONTINENTAL AMERICAS TITLE AGAINST PRZEMYSLAW RUNOWSKI AT 3ARENA ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
UFC Fight Pass

Undefeated Champion Callum Walsh Returns To Ireland To…

Ireland's Callum Walsh Makes His Highly Anticipated Homecoming To Ireland At Dublin's 3Arena This Friday, September 20 Live On UFC FIGHT PASS

More
Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili Reacts With Joe Rogan After His Unanimous Decision Victory Over Sean O'Malley At UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili On September 14, 2024
Noche UFC

Merab Dvalishvili Octagon Interview | UFC 306

Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili Reacts With Joe Rogan After His Unanimous Decision Victory Over Sean O'Malley At UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili On September 14, 2024

Watch the Video