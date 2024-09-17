UFC Rankings Report | Week of September 16, 2024

Announcements
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down after an unforgettable night at Sphere during UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili.
Six divisions – men’s pound-for-pound, bantamweight, featherweight, women’s pound-for-pound, women's flyweight and women’s bantamweight – saw changes.
Men’s Pound-For-Pound
New bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili arrives at No. 7, while Sean O'Malley drops seven spots to No. 13. Welterweight champion Belal Muhammad trades places with middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and becomes No. 5, while Du Plessis is now No. 6. Sean Strickland drops one spot to No. 14 and Charles Oliveira goes to No. 15.
Bantamweight
Merab Dvalishvili shook up the bantamweight division by dethroning Sean O'Malley at Sphere. With O'Malley's loss, he falls to No. 1.
Featherweight
Diego Lopes's climb continued following UFC 306, as he jumped 10 spots to No. 3 after taking out former title challenger Brian Ortega, who fell two spots to No. 5. Arnold Allen fell two spots to No. 7, while Josh Emmett, Aljamain Sterling, Calvin Kattar, Giga Chikadze, Lerone Murphy, and Bryce Mitchell each dropped one spot to round out positions 8-13.
Women's Pound-For-Pound
After defeating Alexa Grasso, new flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko reclaims No. 1, while Grasso fell two spots to No. 3. Natalia Silva gained one spot and becomes No. 13.
Women's Flyweight
Following their trilogy bout, Valentina Shevchenko acquired champion status once again and Alexa Grasso fell to No. 1.
Women's Bantamweight
Norma Dumont ascends to No. 5 after securing a huge win over Irene Aldana, who fell one spot to No. 6. Mayra Bueno Silva slipped one spot to No. 7, with Holly Holm following, dropping to No. 8 in the rankings.
UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili took place live from Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!
