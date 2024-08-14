 Skip to main content
Serghei Spivac reacts after a submission victory against Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Rankings Report | Week of August 12, 2024

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas • Aug. 14, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here.

Take a look at which fighters moved up and down after a heavyweight clash headlined at UFC APEX and which spots are on the line ahead of an exciting middleweight title fight in Perth at UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya.

Five divisions – men’s pound-for-pound, bantamweight, light heavyweight, heavyweight and women’s bantamweight saw changes after UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2. 

Men’s Pound-For-Pound

Charles Oliveira prepares to fight Islam Makhachev in their UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Charles Oliveira prepares to fight Islam Makhachev in their UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira moved up one spot to No. 14, while Sean Strickland dropped to No.15. 

Bantamweight

Mario Bautista fell one spot and now sits at No. 12. 

Light Heavyweight 

Volkan Oezdemir dropped one spot to No.7. A few spots down, Dominick Reyes jumped up one spot to No.13, while Bogdan Guskov moved down to No. 14. 

Heavyweight 

Serghei Spivac punches Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)
Serghei Spivac punches Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)

Jailton Almeida moved up one spot to No. 6. After his first-round submission on Saturday, Serghei Spivac jumped two spots to No. 7. This also moved Stipe Miocic to No.7, and Marcin Tybura fell one spot to No. 9 after the loss. 

Women’s Bantamweight 

Two bantamweight fights on Saturday caused some movement in the division. Macy Chiasson moved up one spot to No. 4, while Irene Aldana fell one spot to No. 5. Yana Santos earned a unanimous decision victory, moving her up two spots to No. 10. Miesha Tate fell three spots to No. 13. After her loss, Pannie Kianzad got bumped one spot to No. 12. Germaine de Randamie now sits at No. 14, while Chelsea Chandler closes out the rankings at No. 15. 

Looking Ahead To UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya 

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya faceoff during the UFC 305 On Sale Press Conference on July 03, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Zuffa LLC)
UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya faceoff during the UFC 305 On Sale Press Conference on July 03, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Zuffa LLC)

A middleweight title fight closes out the action in Perth, as champion Dricus Du Plessis takes on former champion Israel Adesanya. Du Plessis looks for his first successful title defense after defeating Sean Strickland earlier this year. Meanwhile, Adesanya returns to the Octagon for the first time in 11 months after losing his belt to Strickland last year in Sydney. 

Flyweights are set to meet in the co-main event, as No. 4 ranked Kai Kara-France faces Perth’s own Steve Erceg, who is ranked No. 7 at 125 pounds. This is Kara-France’s first fight since last June, where he lost a close to decision to Amir Albazi. Erceg enters his fifth UFC fight and is coming off his title bout against champion Alexander Pantoja looking to get back in the win column.

No. 5 lightweight Mateusz Gamrot meets No. 11 Dan Hooker in a fight that is sure to produce fireworks. Gamrot is coming off his win over Rafael Dos Anjos in Miami, while Hooker looks to make it three in a row after defeating Jalin Turner and Claudio Puelles. 

Heavyweights are on deck as No. 10 Tai Tuivasa squares off against No. 12 Jairzinho Rozenstruik. On the prelim card, Casey O’Neill looks to hold her No. 15 spot in the flyweight rankings as she faces Brazil’s Luana Santos. 

UFC middleweight Israel Adesanya looks on at the UFC 305 On Sale Press Conference on July 03, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Zuffa LLC)
