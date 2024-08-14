UFC Rankings Report | Week of August 12, 2024

Fight Coverage
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here.
Take a look at which fighters moved up and down after a heavyweight clash headlined at UFC APEX and which spots are on the line ahead of an exciting middleweight title fight in Perth at UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya.
Order UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya
Five divisions – men’s pound-for-pound, bantamweight, light heavyweight, heavyweight and women’s bantamweight saw changes after UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2.
Men’s Pound-For-Pound
Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira moved up one spot to No. 14, while Sean Strickland dropped to No.15.
Bantamweight
Mario Bautista fell one spot and now sits at No. 12.
Light Heavyweight
Volkan Oezdemir dropped one spot to No.7. A few spots down, Dominick Reyes jumped up one spot to No.13, while Bogdan Guskov moved down to No. 14.
Heavyweight
Jailton Almeida moved up one spot to No. 6. After his first-round submission on Saturday, Serghei Spivac jumped two spots to No. 7. This also moved Stipe Miocic to No.7, and Marcin Tybura fell one spot to No. 9 after the loss.
Women’s Bantamweight
Two bantamweight fights on Saturday caused some movement in the division. Macy Chiasson moved up one spot to No. 4, while Irene Aldana fell one spot to No. 5. Yana Santos earned a unanimous decision victory, moving her up two spots to No. 10. Miesha Tate fell three spots to No. 13. After her loss, Pannie Kianzad got bumped one spot to No. 12. Germaine de Randamie now sits at No. 14, while Chelsea Chandler closes out the rankings at No. 15.
Looking Ahead To UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya
A middleweight title fight closes out the action in Perth, as champion Dricus Du Plessis takes on former champion Israel Adesanya. Du Plessis looks for his first successful title defense after defeating Sean Strickland earlier this year. Meanwhile, Adesanya returns to the Octagon for the first time in 11 months after losing his belt to Strickland last year in Sydney.
Flyweights are set to meet in the co-main event, as No. 4 ranked Kai Kara-France faces Perth’s own Steve Erceg, who is ranked No. 7 at 125 pounds. This is Kara-France’s first fight since last June, where he lost a close to decision to Amir Albazi. Erceg enters his fifth UFC fight and is coming off his title bout against champion Alexander Pantoja looking to get back in the win column.
Go Behind The Scenes With Every Episode Of UFC 305 Embedded
No. 5 lightweight Mateusz Gamrot meets No. 11 Dan Hooker in a fight that is sure to produce fireworks. Gamrot is coming off his win over Rafael Dos Anjos in Miami, while Hooker looks to make it three in a row after defeating Jalin Turner and Claudio Puelles.
Heavyweights are on deck as No. 10 Tai Tuivasa squares off against No. 12 Jairzinho Rozenstruik. On the prelim card, Casey O’Neill looks to hold her No. 15 spot in the flyweight rankings as she faces Brazil’s Luana Santos.
Tags