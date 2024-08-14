UFC Rankings Report | Week of August 12, 2024

A middleweight title fight closes out the action in Perth, as champion Dricus Du Plessis takes on former champion Israel Adesanya. Du Plessis looks for his first successful title defense after defeating Sean Strickland earlier this year. Meanwhile, Adesanya returns to the Octagon for the first time in 11 months after losing his belt to Strickland last year in Sydney.

Flyweights are set to meet in the co-main event, as No. 4 ranked Kai Kara-France faces Perth’s own Steve Erceg, who is ranked No. 7 at 125 pounds. This is Kara-France’s first fight since last June, where he lost a close to decision to Amir Albazi. Erceg enters his fifth UFC fight and is coming off his title bout against champion Alexander Pantoja looking to get back in the win column.

Go Behind The Scenes With Every Episode Of UFC 305 Embedded

No. 5 lightweight Mateusz Gamrot meets No. 11 Dan Hooker in a fight that is sure to produce fireworks. Gamrot is coming off his win over Rafael Dos Anjos in Miami, while Hooker looks to make it three in a row after defeating Jalin Turner and Claudio Puelles.

Heavyweights are on deck as No. 10 Tai Tuivasa squares off against No. 12 Jairzinho Rozenstruik. On the prelim card, Casey O’Neill looks to hold her No. 15 spot in the flyweight rankings as she faces Brazil’s Luana Santos.