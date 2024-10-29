UFC Rankings Report | Week Of October 28, 2024

Looking Ahead to UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi

This Saturday’s fight night in Edmonton features a couple of top five matchups and two other fights with ranking implications.

In the main event, No. 2 Brandon Moreno returns to face No. 3 Amir Albazi. After being in six straight title fights, Moreno has lost two straight and finds himself in another matchup at the top of the division. Albazi has asserted himself among the elites at flyweight after going 5-0 in the UFC and gets his biggest opportunity yet.

Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas squares off against Erin Blanchfield in a five round co-main event. It’s the fourth straight fight at 125 pounds for Namajunas, who has won two straight over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez after losing in her flyweight debut to Manon Fiorot. Blanchfield is coming off her first UFC loss, which was also to Fiorot, and looks to defend her No. 3 ranking against No. 5 Namajunas.

A couple of heavyweight bouts round off the ranked action this weekend, beginning with No. 11 Derrick Lewis going against Jhonata Diniz on the main card. On the prelims, No. 13 Alexander Romanov faces No. 15 Rodrigo Nasciemento in a matchup with both athletes looking to rebound from recent losses.