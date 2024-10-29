 Skip to main content
Khamzat Chimaev of Russia reacts after a submission victory against Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

UFC Rankings Report | Week Of October 28, 2024

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
By Ryan White, on X @ryannwwhite • Oct. 29, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings are here. Take a look at who moved up and down after many high-stakes fights went down at UFC 308, and which spots are on the line this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Five divisions – men’s pound for pound, featherweight, lightweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight – saw changes. 

Men’s Pound-For-Pound

After a main event between two pound-for-pound ranked fighters, Ilia Topuria cemented himself at No. 4 by finishing Max Holloway in the third round. Holloway dropped one place to No. 12, with Alexandre Pantoja taking No. 11. 

Featherweight

Lerone Murphy swapped places with Giga Chikadze, putting Murphy at No. 11 and Chikadze at No. 12. 

fight pass logo
Ilia Topuria Octagon Interview | UFC 308
/

Lightweight

Renato Moicano moved up one spot into a tie with Rafael Fiziev at No. 10. 

Full Edmonton Fight Card Preview

Middleweight

Khamzat Chimaev’s domination of former champion Robert Whittaker last Saturday saw him rise 10 places to No. 3. As a result, Whittaker, Nassourdine Imavov, Caio Borralho, Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier, Brendan Allen, Roman Dolidze, Paulo Costa, Jack Hermansson, and Anthony Hernandez each dropped one spot, making up numbers 4-13. Shara Magomedov debuts at No. 14, pushing Michel Pereira to No. 15.

Light Heavyweight

With Magomed Ankalaev defeating Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308, he is now by himself at No. 1 after previously being in a shared position with Jiri Prochazka. Khalil Rountree Jr. jumped up one place to No. 6 and is tied with Nikita Krylov. Dominick Reyes moved from No. 13 to No. 12, which is a shared position with Anthony Smith. 

Magomed Ankalaev of Russia punches Aleksandar Rakic of Austria in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Looking Ahead to UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi

This Saturday’s fight night in Edmonton features a couple of top five matchups and two other fights with ranking implications.

Related: Rose Namajunas Career Highlights | Buy Tickets For UFC Edmonton 

In the main event, No. 2 Brandon Moreno returns to face No. 3 Amir Albazi. After being in six straight title fights, Moreno has lost two straight and finds himself in another matchup at the top of the division. Albazi has asserted himself among the elites at flyweight after going 5-0 in the UFC and gets his biggest opportunity yet. 

Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas squares off against Erin Blanchfield in a five round co-main event. It’s the fourth straight fight at 125 pounds for Namajunas, who has won two straight over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez after losing in her flyweight debut to Manon Fiorot. Blanchfield is coming off her first UFC loss, which was also to Fiorot, and looks to defend her No. 3 ranking against No. 5 Namajunas.

A couple of heavyweight bouts round off the ranked action this weekend, beginning with No. 11 Derrick Lewis going against Jhonata Diniz on the main card. On the prelims, No. 13 Alexander Romanov faces No. 15 Rodrigo Nasciemento in a matchup with both athletes looking to rebound from recent losses. 

