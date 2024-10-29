UFC Rankings Report | Week Of October 28, 2024

Announcements
The latest updates to the UFC rankings are here. Take a look at who moved up and down after many high-stakes fights went down at UFC 308, and which spots are on the line this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi.
Order UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic
Five divisions – men’s pound for pound, featherweight, lightweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight – saw changes.
Men’s Pound-For-Pound
After a main event between two pound-for-pound ranked fighters, Ilia Topuria cemented himself at No. 4 by finishing Max Holloway in the third round. Holloway dropped one place to No. 12, with Alexandre Pantoja taking No. 11.
Featherweight
Lerone Murphy swapped places with Giga Chikadze, putting Murphy at No. 11 and Chikadze at No. 12.
Ilia Topuria Octagon Interview | UFC 308
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Ilia Topuria Octagon Interview | UFC 308
/
Lightweight
Renato Moicano moved up one spot into a tie with Rafael Fiziev at No. 10.
Full Edmonton Fight Card Preview
Middleweight
Khamzat Chimaev’s domination of former champion Robert Whittaker last Saturday saw him rise 10 places to No. 3. As a result, Whittaker, Nassourdine Imavov, Caio Borralho, Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier, Brendan Allen, Roman Dolidze, Paulo Costa, Jack Hermansson, and Anthony Hernandez each dropped one spot, making up numbers 4-13. Shara Magomedov debuts at No. 14, pushing Michel Pereira to No. 15.
Light Heavyweight
With Magomed Ankalaev defeating Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308, he is now by himself at No. 1 after previously being in a shared position with Jiri Prochazka. Khalil Rountree Jr. jumped up one place to No. 6 and is tied with Nikita Krylov. Dominick Reyes moved from No. 13 to No. 12, which is a shared position with Anthony Smith.
Looking Ahead to UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi
This Saturday’s fight night in Edmonton features a couple of top five matchups and two other fights with ranking implications.
Related: Rose Namajunas Career Highlights | Buy Tickets For UFC Edmonton
In the main event, No. 2 Brandon Moreno returns to face No. 3 Amir Albazi. After being in six straight title fights, Moreno has lost two straight and finds himself in another matchup at the top of the division. Albazi has asserted himself among the elites at flyweight after going 5-0 in the UFC and gets his biggest opportunity yet.
Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas squares off against Erin Blanchfield in a five round co-main event. It’s the fourth straight fight at 125 pounds for Namajunas, who has won two straight over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez after losing in her flyweight debut to Manon Fiorot. Blanchfield is coming off her first UFC loss, which was also to Fiorot, and looks to defend her No. 3 ranking against No. 5 Namajunas.
A couple of heavyweight bouts round off the ranked action this weekend, beginning with No. 11 Derrick Lewis going against Jhonata Diniz on the main card. On the prelims, No. 13 Alexander Romanov faces No. 15 Rodrigo Nasciemento in a matchup with both athletes looking to rebound from recent losses.
Tags