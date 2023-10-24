 Skip to main content
UFC Rankings Report | Week Of October 23, 2023

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The UFC Rankings
By Marlin Cortez • Oct. 24, 2023

Four divisions - flyweight, bantamweight, welterweight, middleweight, and women’s flyweight - all saw updates to their rankings following UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2. 

Flyweight 

Muhammad Mokaev of Russia reacts after his victory over Tim Elliott in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Muhammad Mokaev of Russia reacts after his victory over Tim Elliott in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

There was only one flyweight fight this weekend, as the bout between Tim Elliott and Muhammed Mokaev finished off the prelims. 

Mokaev’s third-round submission of Elliott moved him up a spot in the rankings to No.10, taking the place of his opponent, who now sits at No. 11. 

Bantamweight

Said Nurmagomedov of Russia battles Muin Gafurov of Tajikistan in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Said Nurmagomedov of Russia battles Muin Gafurov of Tajikistan in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The main card was kicked off this weekend with a bout between Said Nurmagomedov and Muin Gafurov, where Nurmagomedov secured a first-round submission win. 

The victory was exactly what he needed to break into the top 15, as he is now sitting at No.15, which pushed Adrian Yañez out of the top 15.

Welterweight

Rinat Fakhretdinov of Russia reacts after his submission victory over Kevin Lee in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Rinat Fakhretdinov of Russia reacts after his submission victory over Kevin Lee in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

While there were no welterweight fights in Abu Dhabi, there was some movement in the rankings. Khamzat Chimaev’s departure from the welterweight top 15 caused everybody to shift up a spot except for Colby Covington, who actually shifted down one and now sits at spot No. 3. 

The shift also helped Rinat Fakhretdinov break into the rankings, as he is now sitting at No. 15.

Middleweight 

Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates punches Kamaru Usman of Nigeria in a middleweight fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates punches Kamaru Usman of Nigeria in a middleweight fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The middleweights were busy this weekend, as the card had four middleweight fights, including the co-main between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev, taking the win against Usman, was welcomed to the middleweight top 15, coming in at No. 9. This led to everyone else below him being knocked down one place.

Women’s Flyweight

 

Andrea Lee battles Natalia Silva of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC 292 event at TD Garden on August 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Andrea Lee battles Natalia Silva of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC 292 event at TD Garden on August 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

There were five flyweights who saw movement over the weekend despite there being no women’s flyweight bouts at UFC 294. Tracy Cortez, Natalia Silva, Casey O’Neill, and Karine Silva were all bumped up a spot, taking over seats No. 11 through No. 14. 

In addition, Andrea Lee joined the top 15, taking over Jennifer Maia’s spot following her release from the promotion.

Rankings On The Line

There are no UFC fights scheduled for this weekend.

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 took place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 21, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

: