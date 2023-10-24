UFC Rankings Report | Week Of October 23, 2023

Athletes
Four divisions - flyweight, bantamweight, welterweight, middleweight, and women’s flyweight - all saw updates to their rankings following UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2.
Flyweight
There was only one flyweight fight this weekend, as the bout between Tim Elliott and Muhammed Mokaev finished off the prelims.
Mokaev’s third-round submission of Elliott moved him up a spot in the rankings to No.10, taking the place of his opponent, who now sits at No. 11.
Bantamweight
The main card was kicked off this weekend with a bout between Said Nurmagomedov and Muin Gafurov, where Nurmagomedov secured a first-round submission win.
The victory was exactly what he needed to break into the top 15, as he is now sitting at No.15, which pushed Adrian Yañez out of the top 15.
Welterweight
While there were no welterweight fights in Abu Dhabi, there was some movement in the rankings. Khamzat Chimaev’s departure from the welterweight top 15 caused everybody to shift up a spot except for Colby Covington, who actually shifted down one and now sits at spot No. 3.
The shift also helped Rinat Fakhretdinov break into the rankings, as he is now sitting at No. 15.
Middleweight
The middleweights were busy this weekend, as the card had four middleweight fights, including the co-main between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.
Chimaev, taking the win against Usman, was welcomed to the middleweight top 15, coming in at No. 9. This led to everyone else below him being knocked down one place.
Women’s Flyweight
There were five flyweights who saw movement over the weekend despite there being no women’s flyweight bouts at UFC 294. Tracy Cortez, Natalia Silva, Casey O’Neill, and Karine Silva were all bumped up a spot, taking over seats No. 11 through No. 14.
In addition, Andrea Lee joined the top 15, taking over Jennifer Maia’s spot following her release from the promotion.
Rankings On The Line
There are no UFC fights scheduled for this weekend.
