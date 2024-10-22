UFC Rankings Report | Week Of October 21, 2024

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

In the main event, Ilia Topuria makes his first walk as featherweight champion against BMF champion Max Holloway. Topuria will go for 16-0 during his first title defense while Holloway looks to regain featherweight gold.

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev will finally meet in the Octagon in a five round co-main event. In a fight that was originally scheduled for last June, Whittaker puts his No. 3 up for grabs against one of the UFC’s biggest stars, who is currently No. 13. Chimaev has yet to fight a ranked middleweight and the former interim champion will be a tough test.

How To Watch & Stream UFC 308 In Your Country

An important light heavyweight bout between No. 1 Ankalaev and No. 5 Rakić goes down this Saturday on the main card and the winner is likely to see Alex Pereira next. Ankalaev is unbeaten in his last 12 and aims to solidify himself as the next title contender, while Rakić is looking to rebound after losing his last two outings.

Lerone Murphy and Dan Ige square off in a matchup between talented featherweights. After losing his UFC debut in 2019, Murphy has won six straight heading into UFC 308. For Ige, he gets a chance to move up in the rankings after competing at UFC 303 on just a few hours’ notice.

In the featured prelim, No. 15 lightweight Dos Anjos takes on No. 10 welterweight Neal in a battle at 170 pounds between two veterans of the sport.