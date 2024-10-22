UFC Rankings Report | Week Of October 21, 2024

Athletes
The latest updates to the UFC rankings have arrived. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down after UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira, and which spots are on the line on the highly anticipated UFC 308 card.
Seven divisions – women’s pound-for-pound, flyweight, bantamweight, lightweight, middleweight, light heavyweight, and strawweight – saw changes.
Women’s Pound-For-Pound
Kayla Harrison swapped places with former champion Raquel Pennington, putting Harrison at No. 8 and Pennington at No. 9.
Flyweight
With Asu Almabayev and Charles Johnson picking up wins last weekend, the division finds itself shaken up. Almabayev is the new No. 7 and Johnson catapulted himself into the rankings, debuting at No. 15. Manel Kape jumped Steve Erceg for No. 8, putting Erceg at No. 9. Matheus Nicolau dropped three places to No. 10, with Tim Elliott, Tagir Ulanbekov, Bruno Silva, and Cody Durden rounding out spots 11-14.
Bantamweight
After defeating Kyler Phillips, Rob Font moved up one place to No. 9 into a tie with Mario Bautista.
Lightweight
Max Holloway rose three spots to No. 5 with Dan Hooker, Michael Chandler, and Beneil Dariush taking up 6-8. Ahead of his fight with Geoff Neal at welterweight, Rafael Dos Anjos fell one place to No. 15.
Middleweight
Anthony Hernandez picked up a major win over Michel Pereira on Saturday. Hernandez moved in front of Khamzat Chimaev to No. 12, with Chimaev dropping to No. 13. Paulo Costa fell one place to No. 10.
Light Heavyweight
Heading into his fight with Aleksandar Rakić, Magomed Ankalaev jumped one place into a tie with Jiří Procházka for No. 1. Nikita Krylov is now ranked No. 6 after moving up one spot, followed by Khalil Rountree Jr. at No. 7, who also climbed one place, with Volkan Oezdemir dropping two spots to No. 8.
Strawweight
Iasmin Lucindo jumped in front of Amanda Ribas for No. 7, putting Ribas at No. 8.
Looking Ahead to UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway
This Saturday’s pay-per-view features multiple key matchups that are certain to shake up next week’s rankings.
In the main event, Ilia Topuria makes his first walk as featherweight champion against BMF champion Max Holloway. Topuria will go for 16-0 during his first title defense while Holloway looks to regain featherweight gold.
Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev will finally meet in the Octagon in a five round co-main event. In a fight that was originally scheduled for last June, Whittaker puts his No. 3 up for grabs against one of the UFC’s biggest stars, who is currently No. 13. Chimaev has yet to fight a ranked middleweight and the former interim champion will be a tough test.
How To Watch & Stream UFC 308 In Your Country
An important light heavyweight bout between No. 1 Ankalaev and No. 5 Rakić goes down this Saturday on the main card and the winner is likely to see Alex Pereira next. Ankalaev is unbeaten in his last 12 and aims to solidify himself as the next title contender, while Rakić is looking to rebound after losing his last two outings.
Lerone Murphy and Dan Ige square off in a matchup between talented featherweights. After losing his UFC debut in 2019, Murphy has won six straight heading into UFC 308. For Ige, he gets a chance to move up in the rankings after competing at UFC 303 on just a few hours’ notice.
In the featured prelim, No. 15 lightweight Dos Anjos takes on No. 10 welterweight Neal in a battle at 170 pounds between two veterans of the sport.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.
