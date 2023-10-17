 Skip to main content
Edson Barboza of Brazil reacts after the conclusion of a featherweight fight against Sodiq Yusuff of Nigeria during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

UFC Rankings Report | Week Of October 17, 2023

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The UFC Rankings
By Gavin Porter, On X @ItsGavinPorter • Oct. 17, 2023

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition.

Four divisions – bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, and women’s flyweight – all saw updates to their rankings following UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza.

Bantamweight

Jonathan Martinez kicks Adrian Yanez in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Jonathan Martinez kicks Adrian Yanez in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Three ranked bantamweights stepped into the Octagon over the weekend, with Factory X teammates Jonathan Martinez and Chris Gutierrez emerging victorious in their bouts versus Adrian Yañez and Alatengheili.

Martinez’s leg kick TKO over Yañez was historic, as he joined Edson Barboza as the only other fighter in UFC history to score two TKOs via leg kick. The win moved him up two spots to No. 11 in the world ahead of Umar Nurmagomedov and Ricky Simon, while Yañez dropped a spot to No. 15.

Order UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

Gutierrez’s dominant showing over Alatengheili helped him gain a spot, moving over Yañez to No. 14.

In addition, Rob Font dropped one position to No. 8.

Featherweight

Edson Barboza of Brazil kicks Sodiq Yusuff of Nigeria in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Edson Barboza of Brazil kicks Sodiq Yusuff of Nigeria in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The featherweight main event between Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza shook up the back portion of the featherweight rankings.

Barboza’s unanimous decision win moved him ahead of Yusuff to No. 11, Yusuff now sits at No. 12, Dan Ige drops to No. 13, Lerone Murphy goes to No. 14, and Alex Caceres rounds out the top 15.

Lightweight

Drew Dober Reacts with Daniel Cormier After His TKO Victory Over Lightweight Bill Algeo At UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green On October 7, 2023 (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Drew Dober Reacts with Daniel Cormier After His TKO Victory Over Lightweight Bill Algeo At UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green On October 7, 2023 (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

While there were no lightweight fights over the weekend, there were four fighters who saw movement. Bobby Green moved up a spot to No. 12, which pushed Renato Moicano down to No. 13.

In addition, Drew Dober joined the top 15 which pushed Grant Dawson out of the rankings.

Women’s Flyweight

Viviane Araujo of Brazil poses for a portrait after her victory during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Viviane Araujo of Brazil poses for a portrait after her victory during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

The UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza co-main event between Jennifer Maia and Viviane Araujo created the only movement in any of the women’s divisions.

Araujo’s victory over Maia simply caused the two fighters to swap rankings, putting Araujo at No. 9 and Maia at No. 11.

Rankings On The Line This Weekend At UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

Order UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

There are five fights coming up in Abu Dhabi this weekend that feature at least one ranked fighter.

Headlining the prelims will be No. 10 ranked veteran flyweight Tim Elliott, as he faces No. 11 ranked undefeated contender Muhammad Mokaev. It’s an important test to see if Mokaev is truly ready to fight with the best flyweights in the world and it’s the perfect fight for Elliott to reestablish himself as a title contender.

RECAP: Everything That Happened In Makhachev vs Volkanovski 1

At middleweight, Ikram Aliskerov is set to face veteran Warlley Alves on the main card. Aliskerov sits at No. 11, and although he was initially scheduled to face Paulo Costa and Nassourdine Imavov, he’s just happy to get back into the Octagon and defend his spot in the rankings.

Light heavyweight contenders Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker are eyeing the opportunity to stamp their ticket to a 205-pound title shot. At No. 2 and No. 7, respectively, this fight is big for the landscape of the division and provides each fighter with the chance to have a signature moment.

Islam Makhachev Reacts To Volkanovski Replacing Oliveira At UFC 294 | DC & RC on ESPN
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Islam Makhachev Reacts To Volkanovski Replacing Oliveira At UFC 294 | DC & RC on ESPN
/

The co-main event is one that has every fan beyond excited. Former UFC welterweight champion and No. 1 welterweight contender Kamaru Usman will face the unbeaten No. 4 ranked Khamzat Chimaev. This fight is happening up a weight class at middleweight, but this fight has ramifications for both divisions and creates interesting fights all over the place. This is a massive fight.

The main event is a lightweight title fight rematch between champions Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. 10 PPV events ago, Makhachev went to Perth, Australia and got the better of Volkanovski, but when Makhachev’s rematch with Charles Oliveira fell through, Volkanovski stepped up on eleven days’ notice for the rematch. It’s one of the biggest fights that could be made and for it to come together so quickly is impressive. Their first fight was a banger and fight fans should expect nothing less than another amazing fight between two of the world’s best.

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza took place live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 14, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

Tags
rankings
UFC 294
Islam Makhachev
Alexander Volkanovski
Kamaru Usman
Khamzat Chimaev
:
Khamzat Chimaev of Russia punches Gilbert Burns of Brazil in their welterweight fight during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Free Fights | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

Get Primed For UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 With Free Fights Featuring Islam Makhachev, Paulo Costa And Khamzat Chimaev

More
Champ Alexander Volkanovski shares his motivation. Johnny Walker makes animal friends. Khamzat Chimaev goes hard in S&C. Magomed Ankalaev and Said Nurmagomedov train together.
Embedded

UFC 294 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 In Abu Dhabi On October 21, 2023 

More
UFC Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, and UFC Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance, Jeff Novitzky, addressed the press at UFC Headquarters to discuss UFC's relationship with USADA on Thursday, October 12, 2023.
Press Conference

UFC’s Hunter Campbell and Jeff Novitzky USADA Press…

Hunter Campbell, Chief Business Officer, and UFC SVP of Athlete Health and Wellness, Jeff Novitzky, addressed UFC's relationship with USADA on October 12, 2023.

Watch the Video
: