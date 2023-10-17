UFC Rankings Report | Week Of October 17, 2023

Three ranked bantamweights stepped into the Octagon over the weekend, with Factory X teammates Jonathan Martinez and Chris Gutierrez emerging victorious in their bouts versus Adrian Yañez and Alatengheili.

Martinez’s leg kick TKO over Yañez was historic, as he joined Edson Barboza as the only other fighter in UFC history to score two TKOs via leg kick. The win moved him up two spots to No. 11 in the world ahead of Umar Nurmagomedov and Ricky Simon, while Yañez dropped a spot to No. 15.

Gutierrez’s dominant showing over Alatengheili helped him gain a spot, moving over Yañez to No. 14.

In addition, Rob Font dropped one position to No. 8.

Featherweight