UFC Rankings Report | Week Of October 17, 2023

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition.
Four divisions – bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, and women’s flyweight – all saw updates to their rankings following UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza.
Bantamweight
Three ranked bantamweights stepped into the Octagon over the weekend, with Factory X teammates Jonathan Martinez and Chris Gutierrez emerging victorious in their bouts versus Adrian Yañez and Alatengheili.
Martinez’s leg kick TKO over Yañez was historic, as he joined Edson Barboza as the only other fighter in UFC history to score two TKOs via leg kick. The win moved him up two spots to No. 11 in the world ahead of Umar Nurmagomedov and Ricky Simon, while Yañez dropped a spot to No. 15.
Gutierrez’s dominant showing over Alatengheili helped him gain a spot, moving over Yañez to No. 14.
In addition, Rob Font dropped one position to No. 8.
Featherweight
The featherweight main event between Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza shook up the back portion of the featherweight rankings.
Barboza’s unanimous decision win moved him ahead of Yusuff to No. 11, Yusuff now sits at No. 12, Dan Ige drops to No. 13, Lerone Murphy goes to No. 14, and Alex Caceres rounds out the top 15.
Lightweight
While there were no lightweight fights over the weekend, there were four fighters who saw movement. Bobby Green moved up a spot to No. 12, which pushed Renato Moicano down to No. 13.
In addition, Drew Dober joined the top 15 which pushed Grant Dawson out of the rankings.
Women’s Flyweight
The UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza co-main event between Jennifer Maia and Viviane Araujo created the only movement in any of the women’s divisions.
Araujo’s victory over Maia simply caused the two fighters to swap rankings, putting Araujo at No. 9 and Maia at No. 11.
Rankings On The Line This Weekend At UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2
There are five fights coming up in Abu Dhabi this weekend that feature at least one ranked fighter.
Headlining the prelims will be No. 10 ranked veteran flyweight Tim Elliott, as he faces No. 11 ranked undefeated contender Muhammad Mokaev. It’s an important test to see if Mokaev is truly ready to fight with the best flyweights in the world and it’s the perfect fight for Elliott to reestablish himself as a title contender.
At middleweight, Ikram Aliskerov is set to face veteran Warlley Alves on the main card. Aliskerov sits at No. 11, and although he was initially scheduled to face Paulo Costa and Nassourdine Imavov, he’s just happy to get back into the Octagon and defend his spot in the rankings.
Light heavyweight contenders Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker are eyeing the opportunity to stamp their ticket to a 205-pound title shot. At No. 2 and No. 7, respectively, this fight is big for the landscape of the division and provides each fighter with the chance to have a signature moment.
The co-main event is one that has every fan beyond excited. Former UFC welterweight champion and No. 1 welterweight contender Kamaru Usman will face the unbeaten No. 4 ranked Khamzat Chimaev. This fight is happening up a weight class at middleweight, but this fight has ramifications for both divisions and creates interesting fights all over the place. This is a massive fight.
The main event is a lightweight title fight rematch between champions Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. 10 PPV events ago, Makhachev went to Perth, Australia and got the better of Volkanovski, but when Makhachev’s rematch with Charles Oliveira fell through, Volkanovski stepped up on eleven days’ notice for the rematch. It’s one of the biggest fights that could be made and for it to come together so quickly is impressive. Their first fight was a banger and fight fans should expect nothing less than another amazing fight between two of the world’s best.
