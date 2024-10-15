UFC Rankings Report | Week Of October 14, 2024

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This Saturday’s APEX card features multiple fighters looking to prove themselves as worthy contenders.

A pair of impressive win streaks will be put on the line during the main event between Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira. Hernandez is going for his sixth straight win while Pereira is looking for his ninth. Both athletes will enter the contest with three straight finishes, as well, so expect excitement from the No. 13 and No. 14 middleweights.

In the co-main event, veteran No. 10 Rob Font faces the ascending Kyler Phillips, who is No12. Font has lost four of his last five, but it’s been against some of the best in the division. On the other side, Phillips is riding a three fight win streak, looking to add a respected contender to his resume.

Closing out the prelims this Saturday is a compelling matchup between No. 7 Matheus Nicolau and No. 14 Asu Almabayev. With the flyweight title on the line in December, both athletes will be looking to make some noise in pursuit of their dreams.