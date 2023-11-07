UFC Rankings Report | Week Of November 7, 2023

There are six fights coming up at Madison Square Garden this weekend that feature at least one ranked fighter.

On the prelims, strawweight contenders Tabatha Ricci and Loopy Godinez will collide, with the winner firmly setting the tone for a fight up in the 115-pound top 10. The prelims conclude with No. 14 Steve Erceg, looking to build off an amazing debut, facing Alessandro Costa, who steps in on short notice.

The PPV main card features a four-pack of incredible ranked bouts, the first of which takes place at lightweight. No. 14 Matt Frevola looks to extend his win streak to four-in-a-row and have yet another spectacular performance at MSG when he faces Benoît Saint Denis. “The God Of War” comes into the fight on a three-fight finish streak – just like Frevola. This one is going to be an edge of the seat battle.