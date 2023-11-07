UFC Rankings Report | Week Of November 7, 2023

Athletes
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition and take a look at which rankings are on the line at UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira.
Five divisions – welterweight, middleweight, heavyweight, women’s flyweight and women’s bantamweight – all saw updates to their rankings following UFC São Paulo. The men’s pound-for-pound and women’s pound-for-pound rankings also saw changes.
Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira
Men’s Pound-For-Pound
Islam Makhachev has officially claimed the top spot in the world, passing Jon Jones after his brilliant lightweight title defense over Alexander Volkanovski.
Women’s Pound-For-Pound
This week, the No. 11 through No. 15 spots got a bump with the departures of Taila Santos and Mayra Bueno Silva. Those spots in the ranks were filled in by Jessica Andrade, Raquel Pennington, Amanda Lemos, Ketlen Vieira, and Irene Aldana.
Welterweight
Not a lot changed at 170 pounds, just Vicente Luque moving ahead of Sean Brady to No. 8 just over a month out from his UFC 296 bout with Ian Machado Garry.
Middleweight
Khamzat Chimaev continued to rise in the middleweight rankings following his win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294. He now sits at No. 8, pushing ahead of Jack Hermansson.
Heavyweight
There was significant movement in the heavyweight division following an important clash between Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis at UFC São Paulo.
Main Event Spotlight | UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira
Almeida moved up two spots to No.7 after his dominant decision victory, putting him ahead of Serghei Spivac and Tai Tuivasa. Lewis didn’t drop any spots after taking the bout on short notice, but Marcin Tybura did move into a tie with “The Black Beast” at No 10. Rodrigo Nascimento entered the rankings at No. 15 after defeating Don’Tale Mayes for a second time.
Women’s Flyweight
With Taila Santos leaving the women’s flyweight rankings, every ranked fighter aside from Valentina Shevchenko, Erin Blanchfield, and Manon Fiorot moved up a ranking. Joanne Wood joined the rankings at No. 15.
Women’s Bantamweight
Due to suspension, Mayra Bueno Silva was removed from the women’s bantamweight rankings. This allowed a handful of fighters to gain a ranking. There were also a few ties in the rankings that were settled.
RELATED: The 10 Best UFC Moments From Madison Square Garden
Holly Holm finds herself at No. 4 – breaking her tie with Irene Aldana, and Karol Rosa is now at No. 8 – breaking her tie with Macy Chiasson. Tainara Lisboa makes her first appearance in the rankings at No. 15.
Rankings On The Line This Weekend At UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira
There are six fights coming up at Madison Square Garden this weekend that feature at least one ranked fighter.
RELATED: Jiří Procházka Timeline | The 10 Best Light Heavyweight Title Fights | Alex Pereira Aims For Another Signature Moment | Jiří Procházka's Pure Focus | Aspinall's Lifetime Of Work
On the prelims, strawweight contenders Tabatha Ricci and Loopy Godinez will collide, with the winner firmly setting the tone for a fight up in the 115-pound top 10. The prelims conclude with No. 14 Steve Erceg, looking to build off an amazing debut, facing Alessandro Costa, who steps in on short notice.
The PPV main card features a four-pack of incredible ranked bouts, the first of which takes place at lightweight. No. 14 Matt Frevola looks to extend his win streak to four-in-a-row and have yet another spectacular performance at MSG when he faces Benoît Saint Denis. “The God Of War” comes into the fight on a three-fight finish streak – just like Frevola. This one is going to be an edge of the seat battle.
After that, former strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade looks to bounce back up against No. 7 Mackenzie Dern. It’s a critical junction for both fighters. Will Andrade insert herself back into the title picture or will it be Dern who finally cements herself as a true title contender?
First Time At Madison Square Garden | UFC 30th Anniversary
When news came out that UFC heavyweight Jon Jones was injured and his bout with Stipe Moicic had been cancelled, UFC 295 took a major hit, but the UFC came up with the best solution possible and that involved bringing in the two baddest heavyweights possible.
No.2 Sergei Pavlovich and No. 4 Tom Aspinall will compete for the interim UFC heavyweight title and both men are well-deserving of the opportunity. Pavlovich has six straight first round knockout wins and aside from an injury-induced loss, Aspinall has finished each of his six other UFC bouts. These two heavyweights are finishers, and they are both on a roll. It’s the perfect time for this fight and you can expect them to put on a show in the UFC 295 co-main event.
Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira
The last two men to make the walk will be No. 1 Jiří Procházka and No. 3 Alex Pereira, as they look to claim the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.
Procházka vacated the title last year after suffering a major injury in the lead up to a rematch versus Glover Teixeira, and he’s back, looking to reclaim the belt and truly begin his reign over the 205-pound division.
Pereira conquered the middleweight division, but after losing earlier this year to Israel Adesanya, he decided the weight cut was too much and turned his attention to light heavyweight. He won a split decision over former champion Jan Blachowicz in July and earned his shot at the belt.
It’ll truly be an incredible matchup between these two exciting strikers and it’s a thrilling way to end UFC’s 30th anniversary event.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.