 Skip to main content
Jailton Almeida of Brazil reacts after his victory over Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ibirapuera Gymnasium on November 04, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

UFC Rankings Report | Week Of November 7, 2023

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The UFC Rankings
By Gavin Porter • Nov. 7, 2023

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition and take a look at which rankings are on the line at UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira.

Five divisions – welterweight, middleweight, heavyweight, women’s flyweight and women’s bantamweight – all saw updates to their rankings following UFC São Paulo. The men’s pound-for-pound and women’s pound-for-pound rankings also saw changes.

Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

Men’s Pound-For-Pound

Islam Makhachev of Russia reacts after his knockout victory against Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Islam Makhachev of Russia reacts after his knockout victory against Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chr

Islam Makhachev has officially claimed the top spot in the world, passing Jon Jones after his brilliant lightweight title defense over Alexander Volkanovski.

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

essica Andrade of Brazil prepares to fight Tatiana Suarez in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Bridgestone Arena on August 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
essica Andrade of Brazil prepares to fight Tatiana Suarez in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Bridgestone Arena on August 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

This week, the No. 11 through No. 15 spots got a bump with the departures of Taila Santos and Mayra Bueno Silva. Those spots in the ranks were filled in by Jessica Andrade, Raquel Pennington, Amanda Lemos, Ketlen Vieira, and Irene Aldana.

Welterweight

Vicente Luque comemora após a vitória sobre Rafael dos Anjos na luta principal do UFC Vegas 78, em agosto de 2023 (Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)
Vicente Luque comemora após a vitória sobre Rafael dos Anjos na luta principal do UFC Vegas 78, em agosto de 2023 (Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)

Not a lot changed at 170 pounds, just Vicente Luque moving ahead of Sean Brady to No. 8 just over a month out from his UFC 296 bout with Ian Machado Garry.

Middleweight

Khamzat Chimaev aplicando um direto em Kamaru Usman no UFC 293, em Abu Dhabi (Foto por: Chris Unger // Zuffa LLC)
Khamzat Chimaev aplicando um direto em Kamaru Usman no UFC 293, em Abu Dhabi (Foto por: Chris Unger // Zuffa LLC)

Khamzat Chimaev continued to rise in the middleweight rankings following his win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294. He now sits at No. 8, pushing ahead of Jack Hermansson.

Heavyweight

Jailton Almeida of Brazil celebrates his submission victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Spectrum Center on May 13, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Jailton Almeida of Brazil celebrates his submission victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Spectrum Center on May 13, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa L

There was significant movement in the heavyweight division following an important clash between Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis at UFC São Paulo.

Main Event Spotlight | UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

Almeida moved up two spots to No.7 after his dominant decision victory, putting him ahead of Serghei Spivac and Tai Tuivasa. Lewis didn’t drop any spots after taking the bout on short notice, but Marcin Tybura did move into a tie with “The Black Beast” at No 10. Rodrigo Nascimento entered the rankings at No. 15 after defeating Don’Tale Mayes for a second time.

Women’s Flyweight

Joanne Wood of Scotland kicks Taila Santos of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Joanne Wood of Scotland kicks Taila Santos of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

With Taila Santos leaving the women’s flyweight rankings, every ranked fighter aside from Valentina Shevchenko, Erin Blanchfield, and Manon Fiorot moved up a ranking. Joanne Wood joined the rankings at No. 15.

Women’s Bantamweight

Holly Holm battles Yana Santos of Russia in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on March 25, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Holly Holm battles Yana Santos of Russia in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on March 25, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Due to suspension, Mayra Bueno Silva was removed from the women’s bantamweight rankings. This allowed a handful of fighters to gain a ranking. There were also a few ties in the rankings that were settled.

RELATED: The 10 Best UFC Moments From Madison Square Garden

Holly Holm finds herself at No. 4 – breaking her tie with Irene Aldana, and Karol Rosa is now at No. 8 – breaking her tie with Macy Chiasson. Tainara Lisboa makes her first appearance in the rankings at No. 15.

Rankings On The Line This Weekend At UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

Loopy Godinez of Mexico punches Elise Reed in a strawweight fight during the Noche UFC event at T-Mobile Arena on September 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Loopy Godinez of Mexico punches Elise Reed in a strawweight fight during the Noche UFC event at T-Mobile Arena on September 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

There are six fights coming up at Madison Square Garden this weekend that feature at least one ranked fighter.

RELATED: Jiří Procházka Timeline | The 10 Best Light Heavyweight Title Fights | Alex Pereira Aims For Another Signature Moment | Jiří Procházka's Pure Focus | Aspinall's Lifetime Of Work

On the prelims, strawweight contenders Tabatha Ricci and Loopy Godinez will collide, with the winner firmly setting the tone for a fight up in the 115-pound top 10. The prelims conclude with No. 14 Steve Erceg, looking to build off an amazing debut, facing Alessandro Costa, who steps in on short notice.

The PPV main card features a four-pack of incredible ranked bouts, the first of which takes place at lightweight. No. 14 Matt Frevola looks to extend his win streak to four-in-a-row and have yet another spectacular performance at MSG when he faces Benoît Saint Denis. “The God Of War” comes into the fight on a three-fight finish streak – just like Frevola. This one is going to be an edge of the seat battle.

Jessica Andrade of Brazil celebrates after her knockout victory over Rose Namajunas in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)
Jessica Andrade of Brazil celebrates after her knockout victory over Rose Namajunas in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)

After that, former strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade looks to bounce back up against No. 7 Mackenzie Dern. It’s a critical junction for both fighters. Will Andrade insert herself back into the title picture or will it be Dern who finally cements herself as a true title contender?

First Time At Madison Square Garden | UFC 30th Anniversary

When news came out that UFC heavyweight Jon Jones was injured and his bout with Stipe Moicic had been cancelled, UFC 295 took a major hit, but the UFC came up with the best solution possible and that involved bringing in the two baddest heavyweights possible.

om Aspinall of England punches Marcin Tybura of Poland in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena on July 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
om Aspinall of England punches Marcin Tybura of Poland in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena on July 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

No.2 Sergei Pavlovich and No. 4 Tom Aspinall will compete for the interim UFC heavyweight title and both men are well-deserving of the opportunity. Pavlovich has six straight first round knockout wins and aside from an injury-induced loss, Aspinall has finished each of his six other UFC bouts. These two heavyweights are finishers, and they are both on a roll. It’s the perfect time for this fight and you can expect them to put on a show in the UFC 295 co-main event.

Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

The last two men to make the walk will be No. 1 Jiří Procházka and No. 3 Alex Pereira, as they look to claim the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

Alex Pereira trains at Teixeira MMA in Danbury, Connecticut, on October 13, 2023. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
Alex Pereira trains at Teixeira MMA in Danbury, Connecticut, on October 13, 2023. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

Procházka vacated the title last year after suffering a major injury in the lead up to a rematch versus Glover Teixeira, and he’s back, looking to reclaim the belt and truly begin his reign over the 205-pound division.

Pereira conquered the middleweight division, but after losing earlier this year to Israel Adesanya, he decided the weight cut was too much and turned his attention to light heavyweight. He won a split decision over former champion Jan Blachowicz in July and earned his shot at the belt.

It’ll truly be an incredible matchup between these two exciting strikers and it’s a thrilling way to end UFC’s 30th anniversary event.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
Rankings Report
ufc rankings report
:
Tom Aspinall of England punches Serghei Spivak of the Ukraine in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Tom Aspinall | Greatest Hits

Relive Tom Aspinall's Greatest Hits Inside The UFC Octagon 

Watch the Video
Alex Pereira jogs around the octagon prior to his middleweight fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Athletes

Alex Pereira Career Highlights: Journey To The Belt

It Only Took “Poatan” Three UFC Fights To Get His Shot At The Title. Learn More About The Career Highlights That Led Him To Become The Middleweight Champion

More
Jiri Prochazka returns to action. Alex Pereira enjoys a new division. Mackenzie Dern trains at home. Tom Aspinall levels up, and opponent Sergei Pavlovich reaches a goal.
Embedded

UFC 295 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira In New York On November 11, 2023

More
: