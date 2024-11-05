UFC Rankings Report | Week of November 4, 2024

Announcements
The latest updates to the UFC rankings have arrived. Check out who moved up and down after UFC Edmonton and see what’s up for grabs at UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates.
Seven divisions – women’s pound for pound, flyweight, bantamweight, welterweight, heavyweight, women’s flyweight, and women’s bantamweight – saw changes.
Women’s Pound-For-Pound
After her co-main event win over Rose Namajunas, Erin Blanchfield takes No. 6, with Namajunas dropping two spots to No. 8. Kayla Harrison jumped one place to No. 7. Former champion Raquel Pennington goes from No. 9 to No. 8 into a tie with Namajunas. Jessica Andrade swapped places with Natalia Silva for No. 13, putting Silva at No. 14.
Flyweight
Brandon Moreno returned last weekend and successfully defended his No. 2 ranking against No. 3 Amir Albazi, with both athletes staying put. Steve Erceg takes No. 8, dropping Manel Kape to No. 9. Tim Elliott, Tagir Ulanbekov, and Bruno Silva all rose one spot, taking up 10-12. Charles Johnson jumped to No. 13 and Matt Schnell returns to the list at No. 15.
Bantamweight
Mario Bautista went from No. 9 to No. 10.
Welterweight
Sean Brady moved into a tie at No. 4 with Jack Della Maddalena.
Heavyweight
Jairzinho Rozenstruik dropped to No. 10. Marcos Rogerio De Lima rises to No. 13, with Waldo Cortes Acosta and Mick Parkin both entering the rankings for the first time, Cortes Acosta at No. 14 and Parkin at No. 15.
Women’s Flyweight
Blanchfield remains at No. 3 following her unanimous decision win at UFC Edmonton. Natalia Silva switches places with Namajunas for No. 5, putting Namajunas at No. 6. After a submission victory against Ariane da Silva, Jasmine Jasudavicius takes her spot at No. 13, while da Silva falls to No. 14.
Women’s Bantamweight
Norma Dumont slides to No. 4, into a tie with Macy Chiasson. Ailin Perez and Chelsea Chandler each jumped one place, taking up Nos. 13 and 14. Jacqueline Cavalcanti makes her rankings debut at No. 15.
Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates
Looking Ahead to UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates
This Saturdays fight card at the UFC APEX features three bouts with ranking implications.
In the main event, veteran Neil Magny puts his No. 15 on the line against a red-hot contender in Carlos Prates. Magny holds the record for total fights inside the Octagon at 33 and has gone against elite competition for years. On the other side, Prates is 3-0 in 2024, with three knockouts, earning a huge opportunity with his first UFC main event.
Karolina Kowalkiewicz takes on Denise Gomes, making No. 15 potentially available. Last time out, Kowalkiewicz lost a unanimous decision to Iasmin Lucindo in Brazil and will be looking to rebound. For Gomes, she’s aiming to make it four wins in her last five and a chance at a number next to her name next week.
The main card opener brings a pair of ranked strawweights together as No. 13 Luana Pinheiro faces No. 14 Gillian Robertson. Pinheiro has lost her last two, while Robertson goes for her third win in a row.
UFC and Venum Launch New Fusion Collection
