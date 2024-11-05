UFC Rankings Report | Week of November 4, 2024

Order UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

Seven divisions – women’s pound for pound, flyweight, bantamweight, welterweight, heavyweight, women’s flyweight, and women’s bantamweight – saw changes.

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

After her co-main event win over Rose Namajunas, Erin Blanchfield takes No. 6, with Namajunas dropping two spots to No. 8. Kayla Harrison jumped one place to No. 7. Former champion Raquel Pennington goes from No. 9 to No. 8 into a tie with Namajunas. Jessica Andrade swapped places with Natalia Silva for No. 13, putting Silva at No. 14.

Flyweight

Brandon Moreno returned last weekend and successfully defended his No. 2 ranking against No. 3 Amir Albazi, with both athletes staying put. Steve Erceg takes No. 8, dropping Manel Kape to No. 9. Tim Elliott, Tagir Ulanbekov, and Bruno Silva all rose one spot, taking up 10-12. Charles Johnson jumped to No. 13 and Matt Schnell returns to the list at No. 15.