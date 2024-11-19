UFC Rankings Report | Week Of November 18, 2024

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

In the main event, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan returns after suffering a knee injury during his win over Song Yadong at UFC 299 to face former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, with both athletes looking to secure a title shot. Yan is 1-3 in his last 4, but all three losses were to championship-level fighters. Figueiredo comes in on a three-fight win streak at 135 pounds and most recently defeated Marlon Vera back in August.

Yan Xiaonan welcomes Tabatha Ricci to a huge jump in competition during the co-main event. At 18-4, 1NC overall, Yan’s solidified herself as a strawweight mainstay. In her last outing, she lost a unanimous decision to Zhang Weili at UFC 300, so she will be looking to get back on the winning side of things against “Baby Shark.” Ricci is 6-2 inside the Octagon and has won two straight against Angela Hill and Tecia Pennington. It’s a big opportunity for the No.10 strawweight with Yan being No. 2.

A pair of ranked light heavyweights will go to battle this Saturday when Carlos Ulberg takes on Volkan Oezdemir, with both men aiming for a signature win. Ulberg is on a six-fight winning streak, with five coming by finish, and has quickly become a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division. On the other side, Oezdemir has won two in a row, including a devastating knockout over Johnny Walker last June.