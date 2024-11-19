 Skip to main content
Marcus McGhee poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

UFC Rankings Report | Week Of November 18, 2024

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition To The Rankings
By Ryan White, on X @ryannwwhite • Nov. 20, 2024

The newest UFC rankings have arrived. Discover who moved around after an iconic night at Madison Square Garden for UFC 309 and get a sneak peek at which numbers are up for grabs this Saturday in Macau. 

Five divisions – Men’s Pound-For-Pound, bantamweight, lightweight, heavyweight, and women’s flyweight – saw changes.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound

Jon Jones added on to his unrivaled legacy last Saturday night after defending his heavyweight title successfully for the first time. He swaps places with Alex Pereira for No. 2 on the pound for pound list, forcing “Poatan” to drop to No. 3. By defeating Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira propels himself to No. 15.

Bantamweight

Aiemann Zahabi Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi

Aiemann Zahabi jumped one place to No. 13. After moving to 4-0 inside the Octagon and beating Jonathan Martinez, Marcus McGhee makes his debut at No. 14.

Lightweight

Mateusz Gamrot takes No. 8 from Beneil Dariush, who drops to No. 9. Rafael Fiziev loses one place and is now No. 11, and Paddy Pimblett rises to No. 13, trading spots with Jalin Turner, who falls to No. 14.

Heavyweight

Jon Jones kicks Stipe Miocic in the UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
The top of the division remained the same, but with Stipe Miocic retiring, Marcin Tybura, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa, Marcos Rogerio de Lima, Waldo Cortes Acosta, and Mick Parkin each jumped one place, taking up Nos. 8-14. Shamil Gaziev sees the rankings for the first time at No. 15. 

Women’s Flyweight

After losing to Viviane Araújo, Karine Silva falls one spot to No. 12 and Tracy Cortez takes No.11.

Looking Ahead To UFC Macau

Petr Yan | Greatest Hits

In the main event, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan returns after suffering a knee injury during his win over Song Yadong at UFC 299 to face former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, with both athletes looking to secure a title shot. Yan is 1-3 in his last 4, but all three losses were to championship-level fighters. Figueiredo comes in on a three-fight win streak at 135 pounds and most recently defeated Marlon Vera back in August.

Yan Xiaonan welcomes Tabatha Ricci to a huge jump in competition during the co-main event. At 18-4, 1NC overall, Yan’s solidified herself as a strawweight mainstay. In her last outing, she lost a unanimous decision to Zhang Weili at UFC 300, so she will be looking to get back on the winning side of things against “Baby Shark.” Ricci is 6-2 inside the Octagon and has won two straight against Angela Hill and Tecia Pennington. It’s a big opportunity for the No.10 strawweight with Yan being No. 2. 

A pair of ranked light heavyweights will go to battle this Saturday when Carlos Ulberg takes on Volkan Oezdemir, with both men aiming for a signature win. Ulberg is on a six-fight winning streak, with five coming by finish, and has quickly become a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division. On the other side, Oezdemir has won two in a row, including a devastating knockout over Johnny Walker last June.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo, live from Galaxy Arena in Macau, China on November 23, 2024. Prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 6am ET/3am PT.

