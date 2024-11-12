UFC Rankings Report | Week Of November 11, 2024

Athletes
The latest updates to the UFC rankings are here. Check out who moved around after UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates and see what’s on the line at Madison Square Garden for UFC 309.
Three divisions – welterweight, strawweight, and women’s bantamweight – saw changes.
Welterweight
After knocking Neil Magny out in the first round and winning his fourth fight of the year, Carlos Prates makes his debut at No. 13. Stephen Thompson swapped places with Geoff Neal, putting Thomson at No. 10 and Neal at No. 11. Michael Page dropped two spots to No. 15.
Women’s Strawweight
Gillian Robertson made it three straight victories with her unanimous decision over Luana Pinheiro, which puts her at No. 12. As a result, Angela Hill falls to No. 12 and Pinheiro goes to No. 14.
Women’s Bantamweight
Jacqueline Cavalcanti switches spots with Chelsea Chandler for No. 14, making Chandler No. 15.
Looking Ahead To UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic
Once again, the UFC is bringing a mega show to “The World’s Most famous Arena.”
In the main event, Jon Jones defends the heavyweight title against the man with the most championship defenses in the division’s history, Stipe Miocic. Jones holds the record for most UFC title fights of all-time, regardless of division, making this a clash of all-time greats.
Former champion Charles Oliveira and former title challenger Michael Chandler will run it back in the co-main event. Oliveira comes in as the No. 2 lightweight, while Chandler is No. 7, with this bout possibly determining who fights for the title later in 2025. These two only move forward, so don’t miss it.
UFC 309 Countdown | Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler 2
Viviane Araújo and Karine Silva face off in a battle of ranked flyweights. Araújo is looking to rebound after suffering a loss to Natalia Silva earlier this year, while Silva (no relation) has won four straight since arriving to the promotion.
Marcin Tybura takes on Jhonata Diniz in the final early prelim of the night. Tybura comes in at No. 9 and suffered a submission loss to Serghei Spivac in August. On the other side, Diniz is 2-0 inside the Octagon and looks like a representative of the new breed of heavyweight in MMA.
