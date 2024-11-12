 Skip to main content
Carlos Prates of Brazil reacts after a knockout victory against Neil Magny in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

UFC Rankings Report | Week Of November 11, 2024

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
By Ryan White, on X @ryannwwhite • Nov. 12, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings are here. Check out who moved around after UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates and see what’s on the line at Madison Square Garden for UFC 309. 

Three divisions – welterweight, strawweight, and women’s bantamweight – saw changes. 

Welterweight

After knocking Neil Magny out in the first round and winning his fourth fight of the year, Carlos Prates makes his debut at No. 13. Stephen Thompson swapped places with Geoff Neal, putting Thomson at No. 10 and Neal at No. 11. Michael Page dropped two spots to No. 15. 

Women’s Strawweight

Gillian Robertson made it three straight victories with her unanimous decision over Luana Pinheiro, which puts her at No. 12. As a result, Angela Hill falls to No. 12 and Pinheiro goes to No. 14.

Women’s Bantamweight

Jacqueline Cavalcanti switches spots with Chelsea Chandler for No. 14, making Chandler No. 15. 

Jacqueline Cavalcanti of Brazil punches Nora Cornolle of France in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Jacqueline Cavalcanti of Brazil punches Nora Cornolle of France in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Looking Ahead To UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

Once again, the UFC is bringing a mega show to “The World’s Most famous Arena.”

In the main event, Jon Jones defends the heavyweight title against the man with the most championship defenses in the division’s history, Stipe Miocic. Jones holds the record for most UFC title fights of all-time, regardless of division, making this a clash of all-time greats. 

Former champion Charles Oliveira and former title challenger Michael Chandler will run it back in the co-main event. Oliveira comes in as the No. 2 lightweight, while Chandler is No. 7, with this bout possibly determining who fights for the title later in 2025. These two only move forward, so don’t miss it. 

Viviane Araújo and Karine Silva face off in a battle of ranked flyweights. Araújo is looking to rebound after suffering a loss to Natalia Silva earlier this year, while Silva (no relation) has won four straight since arriving to the promotion. 

Marcin Tybura takes on Jhonata Diniz in the final early prelim of the night. Tybura comes in at No. 9 and suffered a submission loss to Serghei Spivac in August. On the other side, Diniz is 2-0 inside the Octagon and looks like a representative of the new breed of heavyweight in MMA. 

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates took place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 12, 2024. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!

