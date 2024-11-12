UFC Rankings Report | Week Of November 11, 2024

Looking Ahead To UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

Once again, the UFC is bringing a mega show to “The World’s Most famous Arena.”

In the main event, Jon Jones defends the heavyweight title against the man with the most championship defenses in the division’s history, Stipe Miocic. Jones holds the record for most UFC title fights of all-time, regardless of division, making this a clash of all-time greats.

Former champion Charles Oliveira and former title challenger Michael Chandler will run it back in the co-main event. Oliveira comes in as the No. 2 lightweight, while Chandler is No. 7, with this bout possibly determining who fights for the title later in 2025. These two only move forward, so don’t miss it.