Kyler Phillips poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

UFC Rankings Report | Week of March 18, 2024

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
By Marlin Cortez • Mar. 19, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Check out which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition and preview which spots are on the line at UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas.

Three divisions—bantamweight, heavyweight, and women's bantamweight—saw updates to their rankings following UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura.

Bantamweight

Kyler Phillips prepares to face Pedro Munhoz of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Kyler Phillips prepares to face Pedro Munhoz of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The only movement in the bantamweight division is Kyler Phillips and Dominick Cruz swapping places. Phillips is now No. 11, and Cruz is No. 12. 

Heavyweight

arcin Tybura of Poland reacts after submitting Tai Tuivasa of Australia in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Marcin Tybura of Poland reacts after submitting Tai Tuivasa of Australia in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Following the heavyweight main event showdown last weekend, Marcin Tybura was bumped up two places in the rankings to No. 8 after securing a first-round submission against Tai Tuivasa. He now shares the spot with Serghei Spivac. 

This led to Tuivasa dropping one position to No. 10.

Women's Bantamweight

Macy Chiasson reacts after her submission victory over Pannie Kianzad of Iran in their women's bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Macy Chiasson reacts after her submission victory over Pannie Kianzad of Iran in their women's bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The women's bantamweight division faced a lot of shifts this week. 

Macy Chiasson ascended four positions to No. 6 after defeating Pannie Kianzad by submission last weekend. This loss dropped Kianzad three places to No. 9. Chelsea Chandler also had a successful weekend. She defeated Josiane Nunes by unanimous decision, which led to the two swapping places. Chandler now sits at No. 13, and Nunes at No. 14. Ketlen Vieira has risen one position to No. 2, now sharing the spot with Mayra Bueno Silva. Miesha Tate and Karol Rosa also rose one position each to spots No. 7 and No. 8. Yana Santos dropped three places to No. 10.

Rankings On The Line This Weekend

Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas weigh in

The upcoming main event at UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas involves the No. 8 ranked women's flyweight, Amanda Ribas, facing off against the unranked Rose Namajunas. Ribas's most recent fight was at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig, where she secured a TKO victory over Luana Pinheiro. Since her debut in 2019, Ribas has enjoyed success in the UFC, taking on notable competitors such as Mackenzie Dern, Viviane Araujo, and Maycee Barber.

Both fighters have accumulated experience and bolstered their resumes in the strawweight and flyweight divisions. Namajunas, a former two-time strawweight champion, enters this bout following a unanimous decision loss at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac against Manon Fiorot. With this being only her second outing in the flyweight division, it will be intriguing to see if Namajunas can secure her first victory in this weight class. This matchup promises an exciting blend of offense and defense from both competitors and will offer insights into their potential to ascend the flyweight rankings.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

