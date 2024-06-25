UFC Rankings Report | Week of June 24, 2024

International Fight Week is capped off by an incredible light heavyweight title rematch that is sure to bring fireworks.

Champion Alex Pereira puts his belt on the line against Jiří Procházka, who he faced in New York City last year at UFC 295. Pereira stopped Procházka in the second round of a bout in which he won the vacant light heavyweight title. He defended his belt against Jamahal Hill earlier this year at UFC 300, the same night that Procházka defeated Aleskandar Rakić.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 303

The co-main event sees an exciting featherweight matchup as No. 3 ranked contender Brian Ortega puts his ranking on the line against rising star Diego Lopes, who sits at No. 14. Ortega is coming off a big submission win against Yair Rodriguez in February, while Lopes is riding the momentum of a first-round knockout of Sodiq Yusuff at UFC 300, marking his third win a row.

No. 10 ranked Anthony Smith squares off against Roman Dolidze at light heavyweight. Smith is looking at a quick turnaround after his first-round submission win over Vitor Petrino at UFC 301 in Rio last month. Meanwhile, Dolidze has faced a series of fight cancellations and delays and is looking to rebound from his loss to Nassourdine Imavov earlier this year.