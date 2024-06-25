UFC Rankings Report | Week of June 24, 2024

Embedded
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down after some big fights in Saudi Arabia and which spots are on the line at UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2.
Four divisions – men’s pound for pound, featherweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight - saw changes following UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov.
Men’s Pound-For-Pound
Ahead of his interim title fight against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in Manchester, Tom Aspinall moved up one spot to No. 12. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira fell one spot to No. 13.
Featherweight
Giga Chikadze moved down one spot and now sits at No. 10.
Light Heavyweight
The 205-pound division saw quite a bit of movement after Volkan Oezdemir’s first-round knockout of Johnny Walker in Saudi Arabia. With the win, Oezdemir moved up two slots to No. 7, while Walker fell two spots to No. 9. Dominick Reyes got bumped up one spot to No. 12. Azamat Murzakanov also moved up one spot to No. 14, while Alonzo Menifield fell to No. 15.
Heavyweight
Alexander Volkov picked up a big win over Sergei Pavlovich on Saturday night, giving him the No. 3 spot in the heavyweight rankings. Meanwhile, the loss moved Pavlovich down two spots to No. 5.
Looking Forward To UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2
International Fight Week is capped off by an incredible light heavyweight title rematch that is sure to bring fireworks.
Champion Alex Pereira puts his belt on the line against Jiří Procházka, who he faced in New York City last year at UFC 295. Pereira stopped Procházka in the second round of a bout in which he won the vacant light heavyweight title. He defended his belt against Jamahal Hill earlier this year at UFC 300, the same night that Procházka defeated Aleskandar Rakić.
Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 303
The co-main event sees an exciting featherweight matchup as No. 3 ranked contender Brian Ortega puts his ranking on the line against rising star Diego Lopes, who sits at No. 14. Ortega is coming off a big submission win against Yair Rodriguez in February, while Lopes is riding the momentum of a first-round knockout of Sodiq Yusuff at UFC 300, marking his third win a row.
No. 10 ranked Anthony Smith squares off against Roman Dolidze at light heavyweight. Smith is looking at a quick turnaround after his first-round submission win over Vitor Petrino at UFC 301 in Rio last month. Meanwhile, Dolidze has faced a series of fight cancellations and delays and is looking to rebound from his loss to Nassourdine Imavov earlier this year.
A crack at the women’s bantamweight title could be waiting in the wings for the winner of Mayra Bueno Silva and Macy Chiasson. Bueno Silva lost to Raquel Pennington in Toronto during her chance to claim UFC gold, but one win could put her right back in the mix. Chiasson returned to action in March and secured a big first-round submission win over Pannie Kianzad.
An exciting welterweight clash is on deck in Las Vegas as No. 7 ranked Ian Machado Garry takes on No. 14 Michael “Venom” Page. Machado Garry is coming off a win against Geoff Neal in Anaheim, while Page is stepping into his second UFC bout after defeating Kevin Holland in Miami at UFC 299.
Strawweight rankings are on the line on the early prelims as No. 14 ranked Michelle Waterson-Gomez faces No. 15 Gillian Robertson. Waterson-Gomez is looking for her first win since September 2020, while Robertson has won three of her last four, including a TKO victory in January.
