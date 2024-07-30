UFC Rankings Report | Week of July 29, 2024

A new champion was crowned in the welterweight division, as Belal Muhammad defeated Leon Edwards in Manchester. This created some movement in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings. Muhammad, who was not ranked before, is now No. 6. Edwards dropped three spots to No. 7. Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria moved up to No. 4, while Sean O’Malley now sits at no. 5.

Alexander Volkanovski got bumped down to No. 8. Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defended his belt against Curtis Blaydes in Manchester, which had him move up two spots to No. 9. Max Holloway sits at No. 10, while Dricus Du Plessis is No. 11. Flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja dropped two spots and is currently ranked No. 12. Two weeks out from his middleweight title shot, Israel Adesanya fell one spot to No. 13, while Charles Oliveira got bumped down to No. 15.

