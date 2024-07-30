UFC Rankings Report | Week of July 29, 2024

Interviews
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down after an eventful night in Manchester, and which spots are on the line ahead of a bantamweight matchup at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi.
Six divisions – men’s pound-for-pound, flyweight, featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, and heavyweight saw changes after two title fights capped off an incredible night at UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2.
Men’s Pound-For-Pound
A new champion was crowned in the welterweight division, as Belal Muhammad defeated Leon Edwards in Manchester. This created some movement in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings. Muhammad, who was not ranked before, is now No. 6. Edwards dropped three spots to No. 7. Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria moved up to No. 4, while Sean O’Malley now sits at no. 5.
UFC 304: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Official Scorecards
Alexander Volkanovski got bumped down to No. 8. Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defended his belt against Curtis Blaydes in Manchester, which had him move up two spots to No. 9. Max Holloway sits at No. 10, while Dricus Du Plessis is No. 11. Flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja dropped two spots and is currently ranked No. 12. Two weeks out from his middleweight title shot, Israel Adesanya fell one spot to No. 13, while Charles Oliveira got bumped down to No. 15.
Flyweight
There was a lot of movement in the flyweight division with the departure of Muhammad Mokaev from the rankings. A lot of people moved up, while Manel Kape fell one spot to No. 9 after his loss to Mokaev on Saturday.
UFC 304 Full Post-Fight Press Conference
Alex Perez moved up to No. 6. Steve Erceg moved up two spots to No. 7, while Matheus Nicolau also moved up two spots to No. 8. Tim Elliott got bumped up to No. 10, in front of Matt Schnell at No. 11. Tagir Ulanbekov now sits at No. 12, followed by Bruno Silva at No. 13. The final two spots are claimed by Asu Almabayev and Cody Durden, who previously wasn’t ranked.
Featherweight
Arnold Allen got back in the win column after defeating Giga Chikadze in Manchester, bumping him up to No. 5.
Lightweight
Liverpool’s own Paddy Pimblett made a statement with his first-round submission over King Green on Saturday night. The win put a No. 15 next to Pimblett’s name, taking Green’s spot.
Welterweight
There’s a new champion sitting atop the throne. Muhammad is now the king of the 170-pound division, which shifts Edwards down to No. 1 and Kamaru Usman to No. 2.
Heavyweight
With Blaydes’ loss, he moves down to No. 5. This moves Sergei Pavlovich up to No. 4.
Looking Forward To UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov
Cory Sandhagen | My First Main Event
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Cory Sandhagen | My First Main Event
/
A bantamweight matchup between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov sits atop the marquee in Abu Dhabi. A fight that could determine the next to challenge for the title after Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili square at UFC 306 in September. Sandhagen sits at No. 2 in the rankings and hasn’t fought since last August due to an injury that kept him on the sidelines after his victory over Rob Font. Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov is currently ranked No. 10, but holds a perfect 17-0 record.
Another exciting bantamweight bout is also set to take place on the main card as Marlon “Chito” Vera takes on Deiveson Figueiredo. Vera steps into the Octagon for the first time since his title fight loss to O’Malley earlier this year in Miami, while Figueiredo looks to continue his success in the 135-pound division after submitting Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300.
UFC ABU DHABI | How To Watch | Buy Tickets
Exciting strawweight collide as No. 7 ranked Mackenzie Dern faces No. 10 Loopy Godinez. Dern will look to get back in the win column after dropping back-to-back contests to Jéssica Andrade and Amanda Lemos. Godinez had a long win streak halted earlier this year in Atlantic City against Virna Jandrioba.
Light heavyweights are set to battle, as No. 14 ranked Azamat Murzakanov takes on No. 15 Alonzo Menifield in the featured prelim.
UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 took place live from Co-op Live in Manchester, England on July 27, 2024. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!
Interviews
Cory Sandhagen Fight Camp Interview | UFC Abu Dhabi
Athletes