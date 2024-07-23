UFC Rankings Report | Week of July 22, 2024

Two title fights top a stacked card in Manchester, England this Saturday, in addition to some exciting fights that are sure to bring the heat.

Joining Us For UFC 304 In Manchester? Get Your Tickets!

Welterweight champion Leon Edwards put his belt on the line against former opponent Belal Muhammad in the main event of the evening. The two first met back in March 2021, but the bout was ruled a no contest in the second round after an accidental eye poke. It was only a matter of time before these two met again.

Another rematch takes place in the co-main event as interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall squares off against Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall and Blaydes were only in the Octagon for 15 seconds, as Aspinall suffered a knee injury. Blaydes is coming off a big win over prospect Jailton Almedia earlier this year in Miami.