 Skip to main content
Bruno Silva of Brazil reacts after his TKO victory against Cody Durden in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

UFC Rankings Report | Week of July 22, 2024

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas • Jul. 23, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down after UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba and which spots are on the line ahead of a big card in Manchester for UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2. 

Five divisions – women’s pound-for-pound, flyweight, bantamweight, strawweight and women’s flyweight - saw changes after Saturday’s showdown in the APEX. 

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

Virna Jandiroba of Brazil secures an arm bar submission against Amanda Lemos of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Virna Jandiroba of Brazil secures an arm bar submission against Amanda Lemos of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

A crucial strawweight matchup headlined Saturday’s event in the APEX, as Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba squared off. Jandiroba pulled off the win after submitting Lemos in the second round by armbar. With the victory, Jandiroba now enters the women’s pound-for-pound rankings at No. 13, while Lemos moves down three spots to No. 15. Kayla Harrison also moved up one spot to No.12. 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Official Scorecards 

Flyweight 

Bruno Silva of Brazil kicks Cody Durden in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Bruno Silva of Brazil kicks Cody Durden in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Bruno Silva enters the flyweight rankings at No. 14 after his second-round TKO over Cody Durden last weekend. 

Bantamweight 

Montel Jackson is interviewed after his KO victory over Da'Mon Blackshear in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ball Arena on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Montel Jackson is interviewed after his KO victory over Da'Mon Blackshear in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ball Arena on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Montel Jackson also enters the rankings at No. 15, two weeks after his 18-second knockout against Da’Mon Blackshear in Denver. This bumps Pedro Munhoz out of the rankings. 

Women’s Flyweight 

Casey O'Neill of Scotland punches Ariane Lipski of Brazil during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Casey O'Neill of Scotland punches Ariane Lipski of Brazil during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Casey O’Neill drops one spot and now sits at No. 15 in the women’s flyweight rankings. She is set to compete next month at UFC 305 in Perth against Tereza Bleda. 

Women’s Strawweight

Virna Jandiroba of Brazil reacts after her victory against Amanda Lemos of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Virna Jandiroba of Brazil reacts after her victory against Amanda Lemos of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Following Saturday’s matchup, Jandiroba moves up two spots and sits at No. 3, while Lemos falls two spots and is now ranked No. 5. 

Looking Forward To UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhmmad 2 

Order UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

Two title fights top a stacked card in Manchester, England this Saturday, in addition to some exciting fights that are sure to bring the heat. 

Joining Us For UFC 304 In Manchester? Get Your Tickets!

Welterweight champion Leon Edwards put his belt on the line against former opponent Belal Muhammad in the main event of the evening. The two first met back in March 2021, but the bout was ruled a no contest in the second round after an accidental eye poke. It was only a matter of time before these two met again. 

Another rematch takes place in the co-main event as interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall squares off against Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall and Blaydes were only in the Octagon for 15 seconds, as Aspinall suffered a knee injury. Blaydes is coming off a big win over prospect Jailton Almedia earlier this year in Miami. 

Curtis Blaydes punches Tom Aspinall of England in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on July 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Curtis Blaydes punches Tom Aspinall of England in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on July 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

King Green and Paddy Pimblett meet in a fight that has many fans excited. Green puts his No. 15 ranking on the line against fan-favorite Pimblett, who has won seven in a row and is undefeated in the Octagon. His last victory came against Tony Ferguson in December. 

Featherweights open the main card as No. 6 Arnold Allen faces No. 10 Giga Chikadze. With a new champion, Ilia Topuria, sitting atop the 145-pound throne, this matchup is big for the division and establishing contenders for the new champ. 

Flyweight could have a new title contender emerge after Saturday’s matchup between No. 6 Muhammad Mokaev and No. 8 Manel Kape. Mokaev comes into the bout with an undefeated record of 12-0, 1 NC, while Kape has won four in a row, with his last win coming at UFC 293 in Sydney last year. 

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba took place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. See the Final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

Tags
Virna Jandiroba
Bruno Silva
Montel Jackson
UFC Vegas 94
Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia (R) and Conor McGregor of Ireland (L) start their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Free Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor | UFC Muted

In This Episode Of Muted, Explore The UFC's Greatest Moments As If You Were Sitting Octagon-Side! No Commentary Just Fight, Crowd & Corner Sounds!

Watch the Video
Sean Strickland taunts Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the closing moments of their UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Highlights

FAN'S CHOICE | TOP 10 UPSETS

We Asked Our Fans To Pick Their Top UFC Upsets!

Watch the Video
UFC and the Stand Together Foundation collaborated with The Phoenix to host a sober community workout led by lightweight Jared Gordon
Community

UFC Partners with Stand Together to visit The Phoenix…

More