UFC Rankings Report | Week of July 22, 2024

Free Fight
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down after UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba and which spots are on the line ahead of a big card in Manchester for UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2.
Five divisions – women’s pound-for-pound, flyweight, bantamweight, strawweight and women’s flyweight - saw changes after Saturday’s showdown in the APEX.
Women’s Pound-For-Pound
A crucial strawweight matchup headlined Saturday’s event in the APEX, as Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba squared off. Jandiroba pulled off the win after submitting Lemos in the second round by armbar. With the victory, Jandiroba now enters the women’s pound-for-pound rankings at No. 13, while Lemos moves down three spots to No. 15. Kayla Harrison also moved up one spot to No.12.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Official Scorecards
Flyweight
Bruno Silva enters the flyweight rankings at No. 14 after his second-round TKO over Cody Durden last weekend.
Bantamweight
Montel Jackson also enters the rankings at No. 15, two weeks after his 18-second knockout against Da’Mon Blackshear in Denver. This bumps Pedro Munhoz out of the rankings.
Women’s Flyweight
Casey O’Neill drops one spot and now sits at No. 15 in the women’s flyweight rankings. She is set to compete next month at UFC 305 in Perth against Tereza Bleda.
Women’s Strawweight
Following Saturday’s matchup, Jandiroba moves up two spots and sits at No. 3, while Lemos falls two spots and is now ranked No. 5.
Looking Forward To UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhmmad 2
Two title fights top a stacked card in Manchester, England this Saturday, in addition to some exciting fights that are sure to bring the heat.
Joining Us For UFC 304 In Manchester? Get Your Tickets!
Welterweight champion Leon Edwards put his belt on the line against former opponent Belal Muhammad in the main event of the evening. The two first met back in March 2021, but the bout was ruled a no contest in the second round after an accidental eye poke. It was only a matter of time before these two met again.
Another rematch takes place in the co-main event as interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall squares off against Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall and Blaydes were only in the Octagon for 15 seconds, as Aspinall suffered a knee injury. Blaydes is coming off a big win over prospect Jailton Almedia earlier this year in Miami.
King Green and Paddy Pimblett meet in a fight that has many fans excited. Green puts his No. 15 ranking on the line against fan-favorite Pimblett, who has won seven in a row and is undefeated in the Octagon. His last victory came against Tony Ferguson in December.
Featherweights open the main card as No. 6 Arnold Allen faces No. 10 Giga Chikadze. With a new champion, Ilia Topuria, sitting atop the 145-pound throne, this matchup is big for the division and establishing contenders for the new champ.
Flyweight could have a new title contender emerge after Saturday’s matchup between No. 6 Muhammad Mokaev and No. 8 Manel Kape. Mokaev comes into the bout with an undefeated record of 12-0, 1 NC, while Kape has won four in a row, with his last win coming at UFC 293 in Sydney last year.
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba took place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. See the Final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
Highlights
FAN'S CHOICE | TOP 10 UPSETS
Community