UFC Rankings Report | Week of July 1, 2024

The 135-pound division saw a lot of movement after Macy Chiasson and Mayra Bueno Silva faced off this weekend. Bueno Silva lost to Chiasson after having the fight stopped in the second round due to a nasty cut above her eyebrow. The loss moves her down three spots to No. 6. Meanwhile, Macy Chiasson moved up two spots and now sits at No. 5. Irene Aldana is now ranked No. 4, with Harrison moving up to No. 3.

The shuffle also included Holly Holm falling to No. 7, Karol Rosa moving up to No. 8 and Miesha Tate falling to No. 9.

