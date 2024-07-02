 Skip to main content
Macy Chiasson reacts to her victory of Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

UFC Rankings Report | Week of July 1, 2024

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas • Jul. 2, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down after some big fights capped off International Fight Week at UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2.

Eight divisions – men’s pound-for-pound, women’s pound-for-pound, flyweight, featherweight, welterweight, light heavyweight, women’s bantamweight and strawweight saw changes following UFC 303. 

Men’s Pound-For-Pound 

Alex Pereira of Brazil kicks Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Alex Pereira of Brazil kicks Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Light Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira earned another successful title defense after knocking out Jiří Procházka in the main event of UFC 303. With the win, Pereira jumps two spots, now sitting at No.2 pound-for-pound. This drops Jon Jones down to No. 3 and Leon Edwards down to No.4.

Women’s Pound-For-Pound 

Kayla Harrison punches Holly Holm in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Kayla Harrison punches Holly Holm in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington fell one spot to No. 6 in the pound-for-pound rankings, while Kayla Harrison jumped up to No. 13 and Ketlen Vieira went down to No. 14. 

Flyweight 

Sumudaerji of China battles Tim Elliott in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Sumudaerji of China battles Tim Elliott in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Despite there being no flyweight fights between ranked fighters on Saturday night, there was some movement in the division. Cody Durden sits at No. 14 in the rankings, while Sumudaerji is now No. 15 after not being ranked previously. 

Featherweight 

Diego Lopes of Brazil punches Dan Ige in a 165-pound catchweight fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Diego Lopes of Brazil punches Dan Ige in a 165-pound catchweight fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes were originally scheduled to face off in the co-main event at UFC 303, but after Ortega had to withdraw, Dan Ige stepped in on hours’ notice. Lopes ultimately got the victory in the matchup, so he now moves up two spots in the rankings at No. 12, while Bryce Mitchell falls to No. 13 and Ige moves down to No. 14. 

Welterweight

Michael Page of England is punched by Ian Machado Garry of Ireland in a welterweight fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Michael Page of England is punched by Ian Machado Garry of Ireland in a welterweight fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Ian Machado Garry got his hand raised after defeating Michael ‘Venom’ Page on Saturday night, but that didn’t change anything for him in the rankings. In fact, MVP moved up one spot to No. 13. Vicente Luque is also ranked No. 13. 

Light Heavyweight 

Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand reacts after his TKO victory over Alonzo Menifield in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Enterprise Center on May 11, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand reacts after his TKO victory over Alonzo Menifield in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Enterprise Center on May 11, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Carlos Ulberg was slated to face former title challenger Anthony Smith on Saturday night but had to withdraw due to injury. Despite not competing, he moves up one slot to No. 10. Smith moves down to No. 11 after losing to Roman Dolidze and Dominick Reyes also moves down one spot to No. 13. 

Women’s Bantamweight 

Macy Chiasson punches Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Macy Chiasson punches Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The 135-pound division saw a lot of movement after Macy Chiasson and Mayra Bueno Silva faced off this weekend. Bueno Silva lost to Chiasson after having the fight stopped in the second round due to a nasty cut above her eyebrow. The loss moves her down three spots to No. 6. Meanwhile, Macy Chiasson moved up two spots and now sits at No. 5. Irene Aldana is now ranked No. 4, with Harrison moving up to No. 3. 

The shuffle also included Holly Holm falling to No. 7, Karol Rosa moving up to No. 8 and Miesha Tate falling to No. 9. 

Strawweight 

Gillian Robertson of Canada punches Michelle Waterson-Gomez in a strawweight fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Gillian Robertson of Canada punches Michelle Waterson-Gomez in a strawweight fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Gillian Robertson picked up a big win over veteran Michelle Waterson-Gomez on Saturday. The victory moved her up two spots and she is now ranked No. 13. Iasmin Lucindo gets bumped down to No. 14, while Waterson-Gomez is now No. 15. 

