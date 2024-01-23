UFC Rankings Report | Week Of January 22, 2024

For the fourth straight time, the challenger has defeated the champion at middleweight. Dricus Du Plessis is the new UFC middleweight champion, and he moves into the champ slot. Former champions Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya come in at No. 1 and No. 2.

Chris Curtis put a wicked rough 2023 behind him and started 2024 off with a victory and moved up to No. 13 ahead of No. 14 Anthony Hernandez.

Strawweight

The departure from the rankings of two-time champion Carla Esparza allowed each fighter other than current champ Zhang Weili to move up a position in the rankings, with UFC 297 winner Gillian Robertson filling out the rankings at No. 15.

Women’s Flyweight

After a record-setting performance at UFC 297, Jasmine Jasudavicius was rewarded with a spot in the rankings. Jasudavicius now sits at No 15 in the 125-pound pecking order.

Women’s Bantamweight