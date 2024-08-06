 Skip to main content
Umar Nurmagomedov of Russia stands in his corner before facing Cory Sandhagen in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on August 03, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

UFC Rankings Report | Week of August 5, 2024

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas • Aug. 6, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down after a bantamweight tilt headlined in Abu Dhabi and which spots are on the line ahead of a heavyweight rematch at UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2 in the UFC APEX. 

Order UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

Nine divisions – men’s pound-for-pound, women’s pound-for-pound, bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, light heavyweight, strawweight, women’s flyweight and women’s bantamweight saw changes after UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov. 

Men’s Pound-For-Pound

Belal Muhammad reacts after his victory against Leon Edwards of Jamaica in the UFC welterweight championship bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Belal Muhammad reacts after his victory against Leon Edwards of Jamaica in the UFC welterweight championship bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

One week after he claimed the welterweight title, Belal Muhammad moves up one spot to No. 5, while bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley falls one spot to No. 6. 

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

Raquel Pennington reacts after her victory against Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil in a UFC bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 297 event at Scotiabank Arena on January 20, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington moves up one spot to No. 5, along with Julianna Peña who is also ranked at No. 5. 

Bantamweight 

Umar Nurmagomedov of Russia kicks Cory Sandhagen in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on August 03, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Umar Nurmagomedov of Russia kicks Cory Sandhagen in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on August 03, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

There was a big shift in the 135-pound division after Umar Nurmagomedov’s win over Cory Sandhagen. Nurmagomedov moves up eight spots and sits at No. 2 now, while Sandhagen falls two spots to No. 4. Deiveson Figueiredo earned his third straight win at bantamweight and moves up to No. 5.

Saturday's Full Fight By Fight Preview

Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo falls to No. 6, and Marlon Vera moves down three spots to No. 7 after his loss to Figueiredo. José Aldo gets bumped to No. 9, along with Rob Font, who moves down to No. 10. Mario Bautista moves up one spot to No. 11. 

Featherweight 

Movsar Evloev falls one spot to No. 6, while Bryce Mitchell moves up one to No. 12. 

Lightweight

Rafael Dos Anjos of Brazil knees Mateusz Gamrot of Poland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Rafael Dos Anjos of Brazil knees Mateusz Gamrot of Poland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Rafael Dos Anjos jumps up to No. 13, with Jalin Turner falling one spot to No. 14. 

Light Heavyweight 

Azamat Murzakanov of Russia punches Alonzo Menifield in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on August 03, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Azamat Murzakanov of Russia punches Alonzo Menifield in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on August 03, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

The light heavyweight division saw some changes after Azamat Murzakanov’s big win over Alonzo Menifield in Abu Dhabi. His win moves him up three spots to No. 11. This bumps Anthony Smith down to No. 12, Bogdan Guskov to No. 13 and Dominick Reyes to No. 14. Menifield falls out of the rankings, which puts No. 15 next to Roman Dolidze. At the top of the rankings, Volkan Oezdemir moved up one spot to No. 6. 

Women’s Bantamweight 

Miesha Tate reacts after her submission victory over Julia Avila in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on December 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Miesha Tate reacts after her submission victory over Julia Avila in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on December 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Miesha Tate moves up to No. 8, alongside Karol Rosa and Norma Dumont, who also moved up two spots. 

Women’s Flyweight

Viviane Araujo of Brazil punches Jennifer Maia of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Viviane Araujo of Brazil punches Jennifer Maia of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Viviane Araujo jumps up one spot to No. 9, while Amanda Ribas gets bumped up one spot to No. 10. 

Women’s Strawweight 

Despite Mackenzie Dern’s win over Loopy Godinez on Saturday, she falls one spot to No. 8. Ribas moves up one spot to No. 7. 

Looking Forward to UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2

Marcin Tybura reacts after defeating Serghei Spivac in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Chartway Arena on February 29, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Marcin Tybura reacts after defeating Serghei Spivac in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Chartway Arena on February 29, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Heavyweights collide at the UFC APEX, as Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac battle in a rematch. The two first faced off in 2020, where Tybura won by unanimous decision. No. 8 ranked Tybura is coming off his main event submission win over Tai Tuivasa five months ago. On the flip side, Spivac steps into the Octagon for the first time in almost a year. His last fight was against Ciryl Gane in Paris last September, where he lost in the second round. 

How To Watch UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2

Women’s bantamweights square off, as No. 12 Yana Santos faces No. 14 Chelsea Chandler. Santos enters the bout searching for her first win since February 2021, while Chandler looks to make it two in a row after defeating Josiane Nunes in March. 

Another women’s bantamweight bout is set to go down in Las Vegas when No. 8 Karol Rosa faces No. 11 Pannie Kianzad. Rosa’s last fight came against Irene Aldana in December where she lost by unanimous decision. Kianzad looks to get things back on track after dropping contests to Ketlen Vieira and Macy Chiasson. 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2024. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ABC, ESPN & ESPN+ at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

Tags
UFC Abu Dhabi
Belal Muhammad
Raquel Pennington
Azamat Murzakanov
Belal Muhammad Backstage Interview | UFC Abu Dhabi
Interviews

Belal Muhammad Backstage Interview | UFC Abu Dhabi

Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad Talks With UFC.com In Abu Dhabi Ahead Of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov 

Watch the Video
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates On October 26, 2024
Announcements

Featherweight Title Fight Headlines UFC 308 In Abu…

UFC CEO Dana White Announces Exciting Slate Of Fights For October 26 Pay-Per-View

More
Israel Adesanya of Nigeria celebrates after his knockout victory over Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in their UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 243 event at Marvel Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Watch UFC

I'm Still Here | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

UFC heads to Perth where Dricus Du Plessis is set to defend his middleweight title against former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya August 17

Watch the Video