UFC Rankings Report | Week of August 5, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down after a bantamweight tilt headlined in Abu Dhabi and which spots are on the line ahead of a heavyweight rematch at UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2 in the UFC APEX.
Nine divisions – men’s pound-for-pound, women’s pound-for-pound, bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, light heavyweight, strawweight, women’s flyweight and women’s bantamweight saw changes after UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov.
Men’s Pound-For-Pound
One week after he claimed the welterweight title, Belal Muhammad moves up one spot to No. 5, while bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley falls one spot to No. 6.
Women’s Pound-For-Pound
Bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington moves up one spot to No. 5, along with Julianna Peña who is also ranked at No. 5.
Bantamweight
There was a big shift in the 135-pound division after Umar Nurmagomedov’s win over Cory Sandhagen. Nurmagomedov moves up eight spots and sits at No. 2 now, while Sandhagen falls two spots to No. 4. Deiveson Figueiredo earned his third straight win at bantamweight and moves up to No. 5.
Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo falls to No. 6, and Marlon Vera moves down three spots to No. 7 after his loss to Figueiredo. José Aldo gets bumped to No. 9, along with Rob Font, who moves down to No. 10. Mario Bautista moves up one spot to No. 11.
Featherweight
Movsar Evloev falls one spot to No. 6, while Bryce Mitchell moves up one to No. 12.
Lightweight
Rafael Dos Anjos jumps up to No. 13, with Jalin Turner falling one spot to No. 14.
Light Heavyweight
The light heavyweight division saw some changes after Azamat Murzakanov’s big win over Alonzo Menifield in Abu Dhabi. His win moves him up three spots to No. 11. This bumps Anthony Smith down to No. 12, Bogdan Guskov to No. 13 and Dominick Reyes to No. 14. Menifield falls out of the rankings, which puts No. 15 next to Roman Dolidze. At the top of the rankings, Volkan Oezdemir moved up one spot to No. 6.
Women’s Bantamweight
Miesha Tate moves up to No. 8, alongside Karol Rosa and Norma Dumont, who also moved up two spots.
Women’s Flyweight
Viviane Araujo jumps up one spot to No. 9, while Amanda Ribas gets bumped up one spot to No. 10.
Women’s Strawweight
Despite Mackenzie Dern’s win over Loopy Godinez on Saturday, she falls one spot to No. 8. Ribas moves up one spot to No. 7.
