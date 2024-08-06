UFC Rankings Report | Week of August 5, 2024

There was a big shift in the 135-pound division after Umar Nurmagomedov’s win over Cory Sandhagen. Nurmagomedov moves up eight spots and sits at No. 2 now, while Sandhagen falls two spots to No. 4. Deiveson Figueiredo earned his third straight win at bantamweight and moves up to No. 5.

Saturday's Full Fight By Fight Preview

Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo falls to No. 6, and Marlon Vera moves down three spots to No. 7 after his loss to Figueiredo. José Aldo gets bumped to No. 9, along with Rob Font, who moves down to No. 10. Mario Bautista moves up one spot to No. 11.

Featherweight

Movsar Evloev falls one spot to No. 6, while Bryce Mitchell moves up one to No. 12.

Lightweight